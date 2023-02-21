Georgia power McEachern hires Kareem Reid to lead football program

McEachern High School has hired Kareem Reid as its new head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Reid, a former defensive lineman for UCF, spent the 2022 season as a quality control assistant at Florida under first-year coach Billy Napier. Reid worked with the Gators’ defensive line. He was the director of player development at UCF in 2021.

A North Miami native and 2006 UCF graduate, Reid played for the Knights from 2004-06. He coached high school ball for 13 seasons with head coaching stints at Florida’s Coconut Creek (2013-15) and Georgia’s Westlake (2016-18) and Griffin (2019-20). He guided Westlake to three consecutive GHSA Region 2-7A championships and three state playoff appearances in 2016-18.

“Grateful for the relationships forged and experiences gained in college football these past two years,” Reid said in a tweet. “Learned so much from coach (Gus) Malzahn and coach Napier. With that said, I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to lead one of the premier programs in the state of Georgia. I’m back!”

Reid replaces Franklin Stephens, who left for Burke County in January.

McEachern went 4-6 overall last season and finished 1-3 in Region 3-7A. The Powder Springs program is a 19-time region champion — seven since 2009 — but has never captured a state title.