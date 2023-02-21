IHOP to give out free pancakes on National Pancake Day

In honor of National Pancake Day, IHOP will give out a free short stack of its famous buttermilk pancakes on Feb. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating restaurants.
IHOP’s loyalty members will also receive twice the amount of “PanCoins” on any additional menu items purchased.
The “PanCoin” is a “crypto pancake,” according to the restaurant’s website .
Three coins can be traded for a short stack of three pancakes or other items. Every $5 spent at IHOP earns a customer one “Pan Coin” to use on rewards.
The free short stack of pancakes promotion is also a part of the restaurant’s 65 th anniversary, a news release said.
"IHOP's National Pancake Day is a holiday we look forward to celebrating with our guests as an annual tradition," Kieran Donahue, the Chief Marketing Officer at IHOP, said in a statement.
