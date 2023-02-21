Stilt House from De Niro film ‘Heat’ is a classic, for sale in Los Angeles for $1.6M

The famous Stilt House in Los Angeles — featured in the 1995 hit movie “Heat,” starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro — is on the market for $1.6 million, offering fantastic views that stretch from Griffith Observatory to the Hollywood Sign, from the city’s downtown to Catalina Island.

Built in 1962, the home at 1219 Dodds Circle, Los Angeles, California, is part of mid-century modern architectural history. The home, supported on stilts so it appears to be floating above the hillside, served as a case study for the engineering program at Cal State University, Los Angeles, according to Compass real estate firm, which holds the listing.

About 1,500 stilt homes were built in California during the 1950s and ’60s, but few still stand, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com.

“As most mid-century enthusiasts know, being a part of the iconic Case Study homes is a class unto its own,” Joshua F. Smith, co-listing agent with Sally Forster Jones of Compass, said in a statement. “1219 Dodds Circle stands alone on the top of City Terrace in one of the most storied neighborhoods in Los Angeles, Boyle Heights. With a unique view, southeast of downtown, it’s one of only a handful of properties of this kind that have unobstructed views of the entire city all the way to the beach with downtown L.A. as the centerpiece.”

Smith, a self-described mid-century “buff,” said representing the whimsical and charming home is special to him.

“The property is so stunning that Michael Mann used it in a pivotal scene in his crime opus and love letter to Los Angeles,” he said, referring to the film’s director. “Because of that, the home is now commonly known as The Heat House and an iconic landmark in one of the oldest and most historic areas in Los Angeles. ... Being able to represent this home is a feather in my cap.”

Danny Trejo character’s home

In the action drama movie, the home belongs to actor Danny Trejo’s character, Gilbert, the longtime getaway driver for thief Neil McCauley, played by De Niro.

Cantilevered over the bluff, the 2,016-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on nearly a quarter acre. A 60-foot rear deck facing the city of Los Angeles offers incredible ocean views. Multiple sets of sliding glass doors access the deck from the interior spaces. The kitchen has the original orange hand-fired tile, decorative stained glass, and a wine refrigerator.

The spacious primary bathroom comes with a separate shower, dual-sink vanity and soaking tub.

The colorful home features a mini bar, putting green, 200-square-foot enclosed carport studio, lower deck and a yard.

The home last sold in 2003 for $289,500 , and has been updated. However, a lot of the interior design is recognizable from “Heat,” including the original double front doors of dark wood.