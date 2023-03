POCOLA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person was killed in a shooting at a house near Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla. on Feb. 21.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says neighbors heard gunshots around 2 p.m. and called 911.

OSBI says a suspect has not been identified.

