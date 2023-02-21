Open in App
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect accused of stealing 200 packs of cigarettes amid burglary

By Erica Miller,

11 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested a man late last week after he was allegedly caught using a rock to break into a business to steal cigarettes. 33-year-old Oscar Armando Gallegos Diaz, of Jalisco, Mexico, has been charged with Burglary of a Building, a state jail felony.

According to an affidavit, on February 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Dollar General on W County Road to investigate a burglary in progress after employees working in a back office called 911 and said a man had broken into the store. The employees said they were watching the incident unfold on security cameras from a secure location inside the building.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they saw a suspect, later identified as Diaz, exit the store through a broken window. He was detained for questioning as part of the investigation.

Inside the store, officers said they found a broken glass cabinet used to display cigarettes that had been emptied. Near the case, investigators said they found two duffle bags filled to the top with stolen packages of cigarettes. In all, officers said the man tried to steal at least 200 packages before flashing police lights caused him to try and escape through a window he’d previously broken in order to gain entry into the store.

Diaz was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold. His bond has been set at $7,500.

