Return engagement: Tulane football releases 2023 schedule as Wave defends American title

11 days ago

NEW ORLEANS – The American Athletic Conference released its 2023 football schedules Tuesday morning, the first season where the league will be comprised of 14 schools.

The Green Wave will have seven regular season home games once again, and season tickets are now on sale for non-donation areas, starting at $77. Deposits for donation areas are also available. For more information, please visit TulaneTix.com or call the Tulane Athletics Ticket Office at 504-861-9283.

Tulane will begin the season at home against South Alabama on September 2. The Jaguars went 10-3 last year (7-1 in the Sun Belt) and made an appearance in the R+L New Orleans Bowl at season’s end.

The Olive and Blue will then host Ole Miss the following Saturday in Yulman Stadium. The two schools have met 70 times since 1893, with the Rebels winning 42. The Green Wave, however, has won 25 times (on the field) in games contested in New Orleans.

A September 23 date against Nicholls State rounds out the home non-conference slate. Sandwiched between those two games is a road date with Southern Miss on September 16. The Golden Eagles pulled off a 27-24 come-from-behind victory over the Green Wave in New Orleans last season.

Tulane’s AAC opener will be played in Yulman against UAB (September 30), with other league home dates coming against North Texas (October 21), Tulsa (November 11) and UTSA (November 24 or 25), the 2022 Conference USA champion. The either/or date for the home finale against the Roadrunners is part of the league’s television agreement with ESPN. A final decision will be made by Monday, October 9.

Tulane will recognize its 2023 Hall of Fame class at the UAB contest, while the North Texas game will serve as the school’s Homecoming date.

The Green Wave’s road conference schedule includes a Friday evening affair at Memphis (October 13) to go with games at Rice (October 28), East Carolina (November 4) and Florida Atlantic (November 18).

Eight of Tulane’s 2023 opponents went .500 or better last season and nine played in bowl games.

The American welcomes UAB, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and UTSA to its ranks in 2023. They will join continuing members Tulane, East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, South Florida, SMU, Temple and Tulsa.

The top two teams in the final single-division regular-season standings will meet December 2 in the ninth American Athletic Conference Football Championship, a game that will be carried by either ABC or ESPN.

Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season, as well as the season-long weeknight games, will be finalized by June 1. The rest of the schedule will fall under the customary 12-day and six-day selection processes.

2023 Tulane Football Schedule

Saturday, September 2 SOUTH ALABAMA

Saturday, September 9 OLE MISS

Saturday, September 16                                   at Southern Miss

Saturday, September 23 NICHOLLS STATE

Saturday, September 30 UAB* (HOF)

Friday, October 13                                            at Memphis*

Saturday, October 21 NORTH TEXAS* (HC)

Saturday, October 28                                       at Rice*

Saturday, November 4                                      at East Carolina*

Saturday, November 11 TULSA*

Saturday, November 18                                    at Florida Atlantic*

Friday/Saturday, November 24/25 UTSA*

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

