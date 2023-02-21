Sen. Richard Blumenthal backs Biden’s support for Ukraine, calls for more resources

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) voiced support for President Joe Biden on Tuesday, stating that he wants additional fighter planes and military aid to Ukraine.

“They must win this war if we are to stop Putin — his brutality, savagery and murderous war crimes, really genocide, in Ukraine,” Blumenthal said.

His remarks come on the heels of the president’s trip to Ukraine.

Blumenthal has accused Vladimir Putin of war crimes and said that Russia should be declared a state sponsor of terrorism.

