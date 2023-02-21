Open in App
Panama City, FL
Bay District Schools kindergarten registration begins Tuesday

By Thomas Shults,

11 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay District Schools began registering kids for Kindergarten Tuesday. School officials hope to get 90% of students registered in the next couple of weeks.

From now until March 5th, parents and guardians can register their children for kindergarten next fall. School officials said registering now ensures they can accommodate every child on the first day of school.

“Registering the students now assures that your child is going to have a desk with their name on it,” Bay District Schools Services Director Andra Phillips said. “They’re going, the teacher is going to be prepared to receive them into the classroom. Your child will enter when all the rest of the kids enter and learn, make friends all at once.”

Phillips said there are a couple of things parents need to bring when they register their children.

“Make sure when you come in to register, you bring two proofs of address,” Phillips said. “We want you to bring in an ID that’s valid. We also need you to have your immunization, a physical for the child, and a birth certificate.”

Phillips said it’s also important to be excited when discussing school with young students.

“Getting ready for kindergarten can be very scary, but our students tend to respond the way we respond so start hyping your child up about it,” Phillips said.

Parents can register students at the school they will attend or at the Nelson Building.

