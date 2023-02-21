Open in App
Bedford, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Masked suspects burglarized six businesses at Bedford shopping center, authorities say

By Emerson Clarridge,

11 days ago

Two people on Monday broke into six businesses at a shopping center in Bedford and stole electronics and cash, police said.

The male suspects burglarized the businesses at Cimarron Plaza in the 1200 block of Airport Freeway about 4:30 a.m., Bedford police said. The police department on Tuesday released photographs of the suspects and requested the public’s help to identify them.

One of the suspects wore a black puffy jacket, black shoes, a face mask and gloves, police said. The other wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, face mask and gloves. The suspects’ vehicle is a silver sedan with tinted windows.

Someone with information related to the burglaries should call the Bedford Police Department’s non-emergency telephone line at 817-952-2127, the department said.

