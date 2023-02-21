Open in App
Jackson, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Accused Mississippi mass shooter charged with capital murder

By The Associated Press,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOJ36_0kv6cTZI00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have announced an additional charge against the man who they say went on a deadly shooting rampage last week, killing six people that included his ex-wife and stepfather in a tiny rural community in northern Mississippi.

Richard Dale Crum, 52, was jailed Friday hours after carrying out the shootings at multiple locations in Tate County, near the Tennessee state line. In a statement Monday night, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said that Richard Crum had been charged with one count of capital murder for the death of his ex-wife, Debra McNally Crum.

Arkabutla, MS man accused of killing ex-wife, 5 others

Richard Crum had already been charged with one count of first-degree murder for the death of Chris Eugene Boyce, 59, a Florida resident who was shot and killed while sitting in a pickup truck outside a convenience store in Arkabutla.

Besides Boyce and Crum’s ex-wife, authorities identified the others killed as Charles Manuel, 76; John Rorie, 59; George McCain, 73; and Lynda McCain, 78. As of Tuesday, Crum had not yet been charged in the shooting deaths of Manuel, Rorie and the McCains. George McCain was Crum’s stepfather and Lynda was McCain’s sister.

Norma Washington, Boyce’s aunt, told The Associated Press that Boyce and his brother had been in town cleaning up a property they inherited from their deceased uncle. It was unclear whether Richard Crum knew either of the brothers.

The fatal shooting of 60-year-old Debra Crum in the home she shared with boyfriend George Drane in Coldwater came a little more than four years after Richard and Debra Crum’s divorce. Drane said the two had been separated for five or six years before they divorced. Drane said he hadn’t seen Richard Crum in seven or eight years.

“I thought it was a random act. I don’t know about the rest of it,” Drane said. “He left us alone. We left him alone.”

Drane said Richard Crum busted into their home and smashed him in the head with the butt of a gun before shooting Debra Crum in the head.

Husband gives chilling account of woman’s death in Arkabutla, MS mass shooting

Richard Crum went to the home after he killed Boyce at the convenience store in nearby Arkabutla where, according to the sheriff, he had shot Boyce.

Ashley McKinney, a 38-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, dated Debra Crum’s son, Sid Furniss, when the two were teens and said Richard Crum had displayed signs he was troubled.

After the divorce, Debra Crum grew uncomfortable working her overnight shifts at the Waffle House restaurant alone, unsure what her ex-husband would do because of his troubling behavior, and asked McKinney, who worked there, to keep her company, said McKinney said.

McKinney said Richard Crum largely worked odd jobs, like cutting firewood.

Richard Crum’s initial appearance was held at the Tate County Jail Monday due to “security concerns” connected with the case, Lance said. The judge ordered Richard Crum to be held without bond and set his preliminary hearing for Thursday morning at the Tate County Justice Court.

It was not immediately known if Richard Crum had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect wanted in Clarksdale, MS club shooting that killed 1
Clarksdale, MS1 day ago
Multiple individuals questioned after Richland school receives threat
Richland, MS2 days ago
Living Local: March 3, 2023
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Vicksburg to hold meeting addressing juvenile violence
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
MHP vehicle involved in crash on Raymond Road
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim Crow’ bill
Jackson, MS14 hours ago
Events happening this weekend in Mississippi: March 3-5
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Guests’ fossils identified during Fossil Roadshow in Jackson
Jackson, MS11 hours ago
Jackson mayor holds weekly news conference
Jackson, MS2 days ago
JSU alumni react to president being placed on administrative leave
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Jackson water debt relief events to be held Thursday
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Crews work to remove downed tree at Governor’s Mansion
Jackson, MS1 day ago
How to apply for Jackson water bill relief
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Countdown to “Stop Trashing Jackson” cleanup is on
Jackson, MS2 days ago
State Route 22 in Canton closed after fatal crash
Canton, MS2 days ago
Clinton mayor talks crime, taxes, sewer infrastructure
Clinton, MS1 day ago
Jackson councilman questions water bill program
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Ole Miss women advance to SEC semis, 77-60 over Texas AM
Oxford, MS1 day ago
JSU President Thomas Hudson placed on administrative leave
Jackson, MS2 days ago
JSU Political Science student named Truman Scholarship finalist
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Lanier High School students, faculty pick up trash around community
Jackson, MS11 hours ago
NAACP considers legal action against Jackson legislative bills
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Yazoo City Claims the 4A Boys Basketball State Championship
Yazoo City, MS2 days ago
IHL board calls executive session over JSU personnel issue
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Ja Morant investigated by NBA after Instagram post appears to show him flashing a gun
Memphis, TN16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy