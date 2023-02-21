Column: No shortage of shortstops for deep-gloved Padres at spring training

From left, Manny Machado, Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth, shown Thursday at the Peoria Sports Complex, provide the Padres an infield full of shortstop experience. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Padres will not run into a shortage of shortstops this season, which is the long and – cue the groans – short of it.

There’s a Gold Glove-caliber one at third base in Manny Machado. There’s Ha-Seong Kim, the projected second baseman, who tied for the fifth most defensive runs saved at shortstop across baseball last season. There’s two-time All-Star Jake Cronenworth, who has played there in spots in each of his three big-league seasons, penciling in at first base.

There are so many players adept at handling the most challenging address on the field that a $340 million shortstop-at-the-start — Fernando Tatis Jr., who will return once his PED suspension ends April 20 — is headed to the outfield.

Then there’s four-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger winner Xander Bogaerts , the one actually playing next to Machado this season.

It borders on an Abbott and Costello sketch.

“We’re going to have a shortstop playing second base,” Machado said this week at the Peoria Sports Complex. “We’re going to have a shortstop and second baseman playing first base. So we’re going to have all athletes all over infield and Gold Glove winners in the outfield.

“It’s going to be fun having four shortstops in the infield playing all four different positions. We’re going to be getting a lot of outs.”

Who’s on first?

Well, Cronenworth most likely and often. Though he’s able to play almost anywhere and settled into a comfortable rhythm at second as Kim plugged the Tatis gap a season ago, the versatility immediately makes the Padres stronger at that spot.

Former first baseman Eric Hosmer regressed dramatically during his time in San Diego and bat-first replacement Josh Bell, most days in 2022, simply tried to hold serve.

Croneworth, however, was so good at the position in a series against the Dodgers in 2020 as he filled in for Hosmer that AJ Pollock famously said of a go-ahead double, “Just trying not to hit it to that Cronenworth guy.” That came after not playing first base with any regularity since college.

“Yes and no,” said Cronenworth, when asked whether it’s tricky to develop shortstop-second baseman rhythms with so many options. “There is that chemistry you built. But I think when you have a good chemistry throughout the infield as a whole, I think no matter where each guy’s playing, I think it’s fairly easy that day to just slot in, get in there and have a good feel for what guys are going to do.”

What’s on second? Kim, most days.

That glove travels. According to FanGraphs, the only player in front of him for runs saved at the position a season ago is Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez, whose 11 was one more than Kim in 186 more defensive innings.

“Kim’s played all over the diamond,” Padres GM A.J. Preller said.

Preller always has prioritized up-the-middle guys, hoarding as many pure and proven athletes as possible. Even so, the sheer number of potentially elite shortstops has caused a fair share of head-scratching across the game.

For now, though, the Shortstops-R-Us sign remains out.

“We’ve just got some players, they really want to win,” Preller explained. “I think they understand the way to win is having a lot of really talented players on the field together. I think they’re more excited, honestly. That’s the tone you get.

“… Without the shift rules (in 2023), having athletes that can catch the ball and have played at the most demanding position, the shortstop position, usually is a good indicator of skill set and talent level.

“The ability to put multiple shortstops on the field, from a defensive standpoint, should help prevent runs and help our pitching staff.”

Juggling all those seasoned gloves creates a defensive Jenga set.

“That’s part of the equation when the roster was put together,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Guys are going to have to move around and it’s going to be a little different. But that’s what spring training’s for.”

Melvin understands more defined roles need to develop, however, before the season begins.

“We’re trying to make sure when we leave here, we’ve got some continuity there and some guys that feel comfortable where they’re at,” he said.

The ever-elastic Cronenworth isn’t worried. He’s been here before … and before … and before.

“I don’t think I’ve ever come into spring training, at least with the Padres, being the starting second baseman,” he said. “Everybody projected me to play first last year. I wasn’t even a player on the team (at spring training) in 2020. And 2021, I wasn’t technically playing second base either, until the season started.

“In due time, everything will kind of iron itself out.”

Would Preller chase more shortstops?

“Always,” he said with a grin. “But we like the group we have here in camp.”

What’s not to like? Even Abbott and Costello could agree on that.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .