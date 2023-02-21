Open in App
Athol, MA
WWLP

Six people now facing charges in alleged Athol kidnapping

By Nick DeGray,

11 days ago

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people have been charged in connection to an alleged assault and kidnapping in which two people were held against their will for hours in an Athol home. Three others are still awaiting arraignment.

Five suspects arrested for kidnapping, robbery charges in Athol

Six people have now been arrested, after one of the victims reporting the incident to Athol police the following day. Ronald Mitchell , 32, of Athol has also been charged in the incident. He is facing the following charges:

  • Kidnapping
  • Unarmed Robbery
  • Breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny
  • Conspiracy

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office said three of the defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to the alleged kidnapping on February 1st where the victims were held for more than four hours inside the home.

Franklin Payne , 46, of Athol was released after posting $2,500 cash bail but has been ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, stay away from Athol, have no contact with the victims and stay in Randolph with his mother. He is due back in court on April 18.

April Mccassie , 41, of Athol and Brian Chamberland , 38, of Athol were both released after posting $1,000 cash bail and are both ordered to have no contact with the victims in the case. Mccassie is due back in court on April 28.

The arraignment for James Murphy , 30, of Athol was postponed until this Friday.

Two other suspects, Mitchell and Marlene Hill , 44, of Orange were each released on personal recognizance with the condition that they stay away from the victims, remain drug and alcohol free, and take random screenings at their arraignment on Friday.

