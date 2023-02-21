Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
KXRM

Hotel employee arrested after exposing himself to children

By Ashley Eberhardt,

11 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for information from anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault after a hotel employee was arrested in February for exposing himself to two underage victims at the hotel on South Tejon Street where he worked.

CSPD said officers originally responded on Feb. 19 to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in the 400 block of South Tejon after receiving a call for service. The investigation determined that 22-year-old Deangelo Terry approached two underage victims in the pool area.

CSPD said Terry tried to contact the victims while touching himself and exposing himself, and when he was unable to make contact with them, he left the area.

Terry was arrested by the Crimes Against Children Unit on Feb. 20 on charges of Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child and Indecent Exposure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWjR6_0kv6Wo0Z00
Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said Terry has lived in the Colorado Springs area for several years and has been employed at the SpringHill Suites since June of 2022. The Crimes Against Children Unit is asking for assistance locating additional victims or witnesses who had dealings with Terry.

If you or someone you know has been a victim or inappropriately approached by Terry, CSPD asks that you contact police at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

