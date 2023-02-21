Open in App
Sharpsville, PA
See more from this location?
WKBN

After apartment fire, community steps up to take care of displaced tenants

By Kristen McFarland,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6IZh_0kv6WTQC00

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – An apartment fire in Sharpsville caused over 100 residents to be displaced to local hotels. It happened two and a half weeks ago at the Wade Mertz Towers. The community has gone above and beyond to take care of the displaced tenants. We visited one of the motels where some are staying to hear what their experience has been like.

Around 20 tenants from the Wade Mertz Towers have been camping out at the Super 8 by Wyndham in West Middlesex for the last two and a half weeks.

Local annexation petition dismissed — for now

“When I was told yesterday it’s going to be three to four months before I can get back in, it’s very discouraging but thank god the establishment here has been fantastic to us also,” said Linda Orpen, a Wade Mertz Towers resident.

The motel has gone above and beyond to ease the struggles of the residents. They even let them bring their pets and offer to do their laundry.

“They were very much traumatized when they first came. We make it very comfortable for them. We help them because they all have some type of disability,” said Sue Kochhar, general manager of the motel.

Local businesses and restaurants have also stepped up to provide food for the evacuees for the last two and a half weeks, all out of their own pockets.

“You don’t realize how good you have it until you see something like that happen,” said Michael Lisac, owner of Warehouse Sales.

There is something to be said about going through a difficult experience with a group of people. The displaced residents say this has been a hard time but they’ve bonded quite well.

“I’ve made a lot of friends, people that you don’t see at the apartment complex that much. Yeah, you get to know people more,” Orpen said.

“We’ve all bonded together. We’ve all bonded together like one family and they’ve treated us here like we are family,” said Tod Tomack, a Wade Mertz Towers resident.

For the residents of the Wade Mertz Towers, it’s unclear exactly when they will be able to go back to their homes. They are hopeful to be back in their own beds soon.

“I’ll be glad to get back in my apartment but I can’t ask for better care and niceness that we have here,” Orpen said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Home improvement show connects experts with homeowners
Canfield, OH1 day ago
Brightside Project brings donations to 700 families in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
New community center would serve several areas in Mahoning County
New Middletown, OH1 day ago
East Palestine counseling center already seeing trauma patients
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Salem mayor asks community to donate to East Palestine
Salem, OH1 day ago
New shelter in the works for city of Youngstown
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
East Palestine official details water testing
East Palestine, OH16 hours ago
Survey shows most reported health symptoms in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Friends respond, give CPR at fatal accident in Mercer County
Grove City, PA1 day ago
Inspection delays impacting home sales following derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Train derailment timeline: Past, present and future
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Norfolk Southern: Pooled water in East Palestine not cause for concern
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Fundraiser in Cortland for teen in Philippines
Cortland, OH1 day ago
New store manager hopes to inspire others
Warren, OH1 day ago
Man murdered after lured outside by third party
Lisbon, OH20 hours ago
‘Play for Palestine’ fundraiser event this weekend
Columbiana, OH1 day ago
Results returned on calf death near East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Track removal in East Palestine begins; could cause odor
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Detectives seek help in 2018 murder on Youngstown’s South Side
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Grand River Wildlife Area Shooting Range to open April 5
Bristolville, OH1 day ago
‘Don’t lie to us:’ Frustrations aired in East Palestine public meeting
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Rep. Kelly calls for expansion of derailment assistance radius
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Highway patrol holding hiring event
Chardon, OH1 day ago
Pedestrian hit crossing Route 422 in Niles
Niles, OH1 day ago
New art exhibit coming to Jewish Community Center
Youngstown, OH14 hours ago
Driver knocks down pole, people lose power in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Hermitage Night Markets ready for second year
Hermitage, PA1 day ago
Agreement reached for testing of rail cars in train derailment
New Galilee, PA2 days ago
Report: Doordash driver robbed at gunpoint, car and clothes taken
Warren, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy