East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee announces bid for Feinstein Senate seat

EAST BAY, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee officially jumped into the growing field of candidates who are vying for Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat on Monday.

After telling the Congressional Black Caucus last month, then filing campaign papers last week, whispers about Lee's run for Senate got louder.

A three minute video posted Monday morning made her campaign official. "When you stand on the side of justice, you don't quit if they don't give you a seat at the table, you bring a folded chair for everyone," Lee announced.

The 76-year-old liberal candidate faces two younger challengers who are more well funded than Lee — at least for now — Katy Porter and Adam Schiff, both from Southern California.

However, Larry Gerston, San Jose State Political Science Professor Emeritus, told KCBS Radio Lee is "nobody to fool with."

"She's out there, she's open, she's direct, she's been a trailblazer in her own right, particularly when it comes to issues like war," said Gerston. "She's going to have a lot of obstacles, particularly money, which she's got about $50,000 in her account, I believe, and her age because these days age is discussed quite a bit, we know that. On the other hand she's the only candidate right now in Northern California and that may in some ways give her a geographical advantage."

In her announcement, Lee promised Californians that if elected she will never back down from doing what's right.

