Camouflage home invisible to the eye is now on Airbnb

A tiny camouflaged property that has been created to blend in with its surroundings has listed on Airbnb.

Located outside the city of Bolzano, Italy in the South Tyrolean Dolomites, the home runs $235 per night.

The mirrored walls that reflect the surrounding landscape of mountains and apple orchards make it difficult for onlookers to spot the property at first glance.

Made up of two small homes next door to each other, the walls of the back of the home are made entirely of huge slabs of mirror.

In the front, you can look straight into the home through its glass doors.

The first home occupies just 485 square feet — and comes with one bedroom with a double bed, a bathroom, a living room, a kitchen and a sofa bed.

The listing is located in Italy. Airbnb

The pool is open in the summers. Airbnb

Glass walls provide optimal sunlight and mountain views. Airbnb

But for those wanting four or more people to tag along on their vacation, the second home — which has a similar layout — can be booked. During the summer months, the pool is also available.

Decorated with a modern white and oak theme, the vibe gives off ultimate tranquility and relaxation. And the surrounding apple orchards are enjoyed year-round, the listing notes.

Other features include a terrace, a private garden and a self-service pool bar.

The listing describes the property: “The Mirror Houses offer a unique opportunity to spend a wonderful holiday surrounded by contemporary architecture of the highest standards in close contact with one of the most evocative landscapes that nature can offer.”

A grocery store is also nearby. But the listing adds, “in case you don’t feel like cooking while you are on holiday we have several other options for you. Breakfast vouchers for $8 (coffee, orange juice and croissant) and $15 for whole breakfast buffet at the Four Points by Sheraton close by.”

“There is a very good sushi delivery and of course plenty of pizza delivery.”