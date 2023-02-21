Malcolm X’s daughter to sue NYPD, FBI and CIA over dad’s assassination

Malcolm X’s daughter announced Tuesday – on the 58th anniversary of her father’s assassination – that she plans to sue the CIA, the FBI and the NYPD for allegedly concealing evidence related to the murder.

Ilyasah Shabazz filed notices of intent to sue federal and New York agencies for $100 million in damages “for the alleged assassination and fraudulent concealment of evidence surrounding Malcolm X’s murder,” her lawyer Ben Crump said.

“For years, our family has fought for the truth to come to light concerning his murder,” Shabazz said at a press conference with her attorneys Tuesday.

The announcement was made at a memorial site for civil rights leader in Washington Heights, on the spot he was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965 while speaking at the Audubon Ballroom.

Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz filed notices that she plans to sue the FBI, CIA and NYPD. AFP via Getty Images

Two men wrongfully convicted in the assassination — and who spent decades in prison — were exonerated in 2021 following a renewed probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Crump said that the government agencies possessed and hid evidence that would have cleared the since-exonerated men.

“It’s not just about the trigger men, it’s about those who conspired with the trigger men to do this dastardly deed,” Crump told reporters.

The notices of claims – the legal precursor to lawsuits against certain government agencies – allege that city and the feds “conspired with each other and with other individuals and acted, and failed to act, in such a way as to bring about the wrongful death of Malcolm X.”

The announcement comes on the 58th anniversary of her father’s assassination. AP

City and federal officials “fraudulently concealed direct evidence and exculpatory evidence that they conspired to and executed their plan to assassinate Malcolm X,” the papers claim.

As a result of the gross negligence by the law enforcement agencies “Malcolm X was robbed of his life and freedom,” and Shabazz “was robbed of her father,” the legal notices allege.

With the planned litigation, Crump said he hopes to take depositions from government officials.

In November 2021, Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam were exonerated after a review of the case found critical evidence was hidden at their trial.

In July, Aziz, 84, filed a $40 million federal lawsuit against the Big Apple after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office found that the FBI and the NYPD withheld evidence that would have likely resulted in his acquittal.

The NYPD said it “will decline to comment on pending litigation.”

The CIA and the FBI didn’t return requests for comment Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore