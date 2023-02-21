Open in App
New York Post

Nate McMillan fired by Hawks after underwhelming start to season

By Justin Tasch,

11 days ago

The underperforming Atlanta Hawks are making a coaching change.

Nate McMillan has been fired as the team’s head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports . Joe Prunty will take over as interim coach, per ESPN.

Former Jazz coach Quin Snyder, Warriors assistant and former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson and Bucks assistant Charles Lee are expected to be targets in the Hawks’ coaching search, ESPN reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFrv8_0kv6W7Kh00
The Hawks have fired head coach Nate McMillan.
USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are a disappointing 29-30 this season and have not progressed since reaching the Eastern Conference final two years ago.

McMillan, 58, took over as interim coach in March of 2021 after Atlanta fired Lloyd Pierce. The Hawks went 27-11 the rest of that season and went on to beat the Knicks and 76ers in the playoffs before falling to the eventual-champion Bucks in six games.

Last year, in McMillan’s first full season as the team’s head coach, the Hawks went 43-39 and lost to the top-seeded Heat in the first round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3403FI_0kv6W7Kh00
Nate McMillan (l.) with Hawks guard Trae Young
NBAE via Getty Images

The Hawks are currently the No. 8 seed in the East, which would put them into the play-in tournament. They’re 3.5 games behind the Knicks for the No. 6 spot and three games up on the Bulls, who are in 11th place.

McMillan was previously the head coach of the SuperSonics, Trail Blazers and Pacers.

