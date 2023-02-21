Student dies after lunchroom emergency

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield community is in mourning following the death of a Providence Middle School student.

Josue Nolasco, 13, died three days after he choked while eating lunch at school last week, according to his parents.

"Josue was an innocent boy, very humble, he was very good with people, he took good care of his little sister," mother Karina Nolasco, who speaks Spanish, said through a translator.

"We don't have him, we are incomplete," father Lee Harvey, who also spoke through a translator, said. "We feel truly incomplete in a way. Empty. All of this has been very hard for us."

The county school system sent an email to a Providence Middle School community.

"I want to share with you that a student required medical attention during lunch today," the message began. "I would like to commend our students for their behavior during this time, and I hope that you will share with them tonight how proud we are of them."

The message went on to indicate that the school's counseling team was available to students and staff who needed their help.

Chesterfield Police confirmed a school resource officer and Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel administered aid at the scene.

Shawn Smith with Chesterfield County Schools shared the following statement that was shared with members of the school community.

Good Evening Providence Middle School Families, I apologize for interrupting your evening, but have some important news to share and an important ask to make of you tonight. I am sad to share that we have learned that a 7th grade student, Josue Chavez Nolasco, has passed away. His parents shared this with us today and asked that I share this with you.



We will keep the family in our thoughts during this difficult time. If this is a discussion that you would like to have with your child in your home tonight, we want to be supportive of the conversation as you talk with your child to reassure and support them as part of the grieving process.



Attached are some materials that we use during times of grief. Please review these documents and use them as necessary with your child. We will have student support services staff members available at school tomorrow to assist students. Please call the school in the morning or email me tonight if you have updates about your child that we should be aware of for Wednesday.

