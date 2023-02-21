The Arizona Cardinals are set to lose four starting offensive linemen to free agency. PFF says Will Hernandez is a buy-low candidate for some teams.

The Arizona Cardinals are set to lose a number of key free agents this offseason, a class of 30 players headlined by Zach Allen and Byron Murphy.

However, the Cardinals are also set to see four of their starting five offensive linemen from 2022 test the waters of free agency, as only D.J. Humphries remains under contract with the team moving forward into 2023.

Of course, those guys could be brought back if Arizona chooses to do so.

PFF says guard Will Hernandez is their buy-low candidates in the upcoming pool of free agents for interior offensive linemen:

Cardinals OL Will Hernandez Dubbed 'Buy-Low' Candidate in Free Agency

2022 Team: Arizona Cardinals

2022 PFF Grade: 65.4

"Hernandez is currently projected to earn a three-year, $4 million contract this offseason, and while it’s unlikely that he'll be a top-five guard in football anytime soon, he does have PFF pass-blocking grades of 72.0 or higher in three of his five NFL seasons. In the right scheme, and for the right price, he can be a solid starter." - Gordon McGuinness

Hernandez (27-years-old) inked a one-year deal with Arizona last March worth $1.18 million. He started 13 games for the Cardinals last season.

The Cardinals figure to lose Rodney Hudson to retirement while Justin Pugh and Kelvin Beachum are also free agents.

Arizona will be under new guidance with their offensive line in coach Klayton Adams, who was reportedly chosen for the job late Monday.

For what it's worth, Will Hernandez was one of the players sitting front row to attend Jonathan Gannon's introductory press conference.

