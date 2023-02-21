Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10

Four-peat! First Colonial celebrates another girls swim, dive team state title

By Stephanie Hudson,

11 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach made a big splash by winning its fourth straight swimming and diving championship last weekend.

Tuesday morning their school celebrated the champions with an in-school parade.

“I just think its so much fun,” Sara Teague told WAVY. The sophomore won the girls 100-meter breaststroke the week prior at the region championship and finished ninth in the state championship.

Students and teachers lined the halls, their Patriot pride overflowing.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBuBr_0kv6Ug1B00
    The First Colonial High School swim and dive team won its fourth-straight state championship and were honored at the school Tuesday with a parade through the halls of the school.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKAla_0kv6Ug1B00
    The First Colonial High School swim and dive team won its fourth-straight state championship and were honored at the school Tuesday with a parade through the halls of the school.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2jVC_0kv6Ug1B00
    The First Colonial High School swim and dive team won its fourth-straight state championship and were honored at the school Tuesday with a parade through the halls of the school.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIj1q_0kv6Ug1B00
    The First Colonial High School swim and dive team won its fourth-straight state championship and were honored at the school Tuesday with a parade through the halls of the school.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K954H_0kv6Ug1B00
    The First Colonial High School swim and dive team won its fourth-straight state championship and were honored at the school Tuesday with a parade through the halls of the school.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXOJq_0kv6Ug1B00
    The First Colonial High School swim and dive team won its fourth-straight state championship and were honored at the school Tuesday with a parade through the halls of the school.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Kgwi_0kv6Ug1B00
    Thomas Stofka, left, and Colin Pedersen won Class 5 state championships in leading First Colonial to a fourth place overall finish in Class 5 at last weekend’s state championships. Stofka won the 157 pound state championship by defeating Cox’s Parker Tillery 9-0, while Pedersen defeated Behanzin Bowen of Prince George 5-0 at 285 pounds.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfrts_0kv6Ug1B00
    Thomas Stofka won an individual state wrestling championship at 157 pounds, defeating Cox’s Parker Tillery 9-0.

“Not many people watch swimming so it was nice to know that people were watching us and support us in what we do,” said junior Kayleigh Duffy, who won two state titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

Kayleigh’s sister Dara Duffy took home the individual title in the 200-meter freestyle and 400-meter freestyle at the region championships a week earlier and, at the state championship meet, Dara placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and 10th in the 500-yard freestyle.

This team is what you call a dynasty. Four state champion trophies in a row is no easy task.

“They work so hard not only during practice but after school, in the early mornings just to get this win,” said First Colonial coach Kate Hudson.

Senior swimmer Emma McMath described the work the team has put in to being the state’s best.

“We would do crazy sets and … some of us swim on club teams, so we were also training in our club teams,” McMath said.

Freshman Maris Marchione finished sixth in the 50-yard freestyle at the state championship meet. She clearly has talent, yet told us how inspired she has been by her teammates to do more.

“I look at some of our seniors, and I’m like, ‘Wow, oh my gosh, I want to be able to do that someday,'” Marchione said, “and that really helps drive me to do better and get faster times and stuff.”.

The girls also won two relays to secure their win as Class 5 state champions.

The school also honored a pair of individual Class 5 state champions in wrestling, as Thomas Stofka of First Colonial beat Cox’s Parker Tillery 9-0 in the 157-pound finals, while Colin Pedersen topped Behanzin Bowen of Prince George 5-0 at 285 pounds. The Patriots finished fourth in Class 5.

Needless to say, they enjoyed the wave of accolades at school.

Said swimmer Kayleigh Duffy: “It’s an honor to be part of this amazing team.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

