Rep. Santos names new treasurer in filing with FEC

Rep. George Santos has named a treasurer for his campaign finances after being warned that he could not fundraise or spend money without one.

Andrew Olson was named as the new treasurer in a filing with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.

The filing shows that Olson is from 90-02 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst - the same listed address that Santos' sister is facing eviction from. It is also the same location Santos has as his own address on an FEC filing.

Santos also sat down with Piers Morgan on TalkTV where he admitted again to some of the lies he has been caught in, specifically surrounding his education and work experience.

"This wasn't about tricking anybody - it wasn't about tricking the people," Santos said on the show. "It was about getting accepted by the party here locally."

The new congressman's constituents, however, say they did feel cheated.

"The reason I voted for him is that I believed some of the stuff he said," said Al Karo, of Plainview.

News 12 reached out to Santos' office and the Nassau GOP for comment and have not heard back.