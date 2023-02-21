Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Doctors say its time to prepare for springtime allergies

By Stephanie Stahl,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcRDR_0kv6RpXR00

How to get ready for spring allergies 02:12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another dose of spring-like weather around the Philadelphia region has doctors reminding allergies patients, now is the time to start gearing up against spring allergies.

About 60 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies when pollen causes misery. Doctors say there are ways to limit the symptoms before they start. That means taking action now.

Even though it's just mid-February, doctors say now is the time to start protecting against spring allergies.

"Really starting to block inflammation now can really help not only at the start of symptoms but also kind of make it a better season overall," said Allergist Flavia Hoyte.

Traditionally spring allergies kick in, in late March and April when plants start blooming and pollen fills the air.

To proactively guard against those allergies, Dr. Hoyte recommends a steroid nasal spray.

"Using that two sprays per nostril on a daily basis helps to kind of minimize the inflammation," Dr. Hoyte said. "It takes a couple of weeks to build up in your system. Then once the pollen comes full force, you're ready to fight it."

Doctors say other over-the-counter therapies like antihistamines, whether it's a pill or a nasal spray, may help too as well as a nasal irrigation device, like a Neti pot.

"Those can be started closer to the allergy season but the nasal steroids we really say to start around this time of year," Dr. Hoyte said.

Doctors say now before the plants start blooming, keeping fresh air out of your home and car can also help offset spring allergies.

"The pollen starts floating around before you can see the leaves on the trees so it can catch people off guard," Dr. Hoyte said.

We still have indoor winter allergies lurking, mainly mold and dust. Those symptoms can be more subtle.

"You can be just congested, or just coughing, or just snoring," Allergist, Dr. Freeman said.

For spring planning, the CDC says climate change could make allergy season worse because of higher pollen concentrations and longer seasons.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Community food organizations gear up to meet increased needs after SNAP benefits end
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Iconic world flags return to Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Thousands in Philadelphia spending half or more of their paychecks on rent
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baby seal back in wild after rescue crossing N.J. highway
Mantoloking, NJ3 days ago
Meet the Newtown, Pa. resident competing on "Survivor"
Newtown, PA3 days ago
NEXT Weather major storm approaching Delaware Valley
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Whale washes ashore in Seaside Park, Ocean County
Seaside Park, NJ2 days ago
Philadelphia students move to new high school after asbestos scare in West Oak Lane
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Students rally against proposed 76ers arena in Chinatown
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Massive food and drink hall holding grand opening Thursday
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia's Driving Equality Law takes more weapons off the streets, data shows
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Foal season: How to watch next generation of race horses enter world
Doylestown, PA2 days ago
SZA show at Wells Fargo Center postponed
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Man's body found behind Free Library of Philadelphia in Logan
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Man found shot dead in Juniata Park alley: Philadelphia police
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Philadelphia mayor candidates hit debate stage on the Arts at the Kimmel Center
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
North Philly community event brings thousands together in effort to stop gun violence
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Man fires at suspects trying to rob him: Philadelphia police
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Atlantic City could get New Jersey's first marijuana lounge
Atlantic City, NJ3 days ago
Headstones at West Oak Lane cemetery vandalized with paint: police
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Two men dead after double shooting in West Philadelphia: police
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
New Philadelphia budget has increases to city services, no new taxes
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Eagles WR Zach Pascal robbed, assaulted at gunpoint: police
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Man who died in shooting at N.J. rest stop was wanted for murder
Pedricktown, NJ21 hours ago
19-year-old dead after shooting in North Philadelphia: police
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Local religious groups condemn vandalism at West Oak Lane mosque
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Man taken into custody after stabbing in North Philadelphia: police
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Kenney's budget: More money for police, anti-violence programs
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy