Panama City, FL
WMBB

Construction continues on Bay High Arts Center

By Thomas Shults,

11 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Progress continues to be made on the future Bay High Arts Center.

Construction on the building began in July 2021 .

It was initially expected to be completed early this year. But supply chain issues have delayed work. The new facility will include an auditorium with seating for more than 700.

There will also be a green screen and a large classroom for drama classes.

“It’s turning Bay High into a little small college campus really,” Bay District Schools Facilities Executive Director Lee Walters said. “Really high-end, really nice facilities for the students and the community to partake.”

Walters said workers will install air conditioning units in the next couple of weeks.

There is no completion date currently.

