KRQE News 13

Crime Stoppers seeks info in southeast Albuquerque park shooting

By Audrey Claire Davis,

11 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sep. 19, 2022, a shooting occurred at Dennis Chavez Park, located near Broadway Boulevard and Avenida Cesar Chavez, in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) and Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying the suspects involved in the incident.

Victim’s description of the suspect

  • 5-foot-7
  • Round face
  • Curly hair
  • Possibly Spanish male adult
  • Possibly between 19 and 23 years of age
  • Wearing jeans and a white hoodie

According to APD, the victim heard gunshots and approached a young male and female to ask if they were shooting in the park. The male then displayed a firearm and shot the victim several times.

Police report that the suspects then got into a Nissan Maxima. The car reportedly has damage on the front right side, a sport tail, tint on the windows, and sits low to the ground.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is advised to contact the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 924-6000, or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.

