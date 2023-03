tvinsider.com

Can the ‘Gotham Knights’ Escape a One-Way Ticket to Doom? Sneak Peek at Series Premiere (VIDEO) By Damian Holbrook, 13 days ago

By Damian Holbrook, 13 days ago

These kids are definitely not alright. But they are cool AF. In The CW‘s new Gotham Knights, a posse of deep-cut, juvenile delinquents from the ...