‘We have to charge more’: Lubbock’s apartment rent prices going up

LUBBOCK, Texas — Apartment rent prices went up in Lubbock due to inflation, supply and demand and the growth in population, according to the Lubbock Apartment Association. When compared to surrounding cities; Amarillo, Waco, and Abeline, Lubbock is expanding at double the rate.

“At the same time our rental increases are about half of what they have seen over the last five years,” said Albert Gillispie, President of the Lubbock Apartment Association.

The average spike in rent has been at 3.3% and the decision to up the price in rent is not made right away.

“Typically, rental increases are month long conversations between office staff, owners, and management companies because they want to see where the rental increase needs to be to keep you in competition with the market,” said Lindsay Snyder, Vice President of the Lubbock Apartment Association.

According to Rentcafe , the average one-bedroom apartment in the hub city will cost about $850.

The Lubbock Apartment association also said over the last 5-year property taxes for commercial properties is averaged at about 14%.

“A lot of properties are feeling inflation, they’re feeling this growth and expenses out of the ordinary. And so, to continue to be in business and to continue to be able to provide quality housing, we have to charge more,” Gillispie said.

Their advice is to speak with your apartment management to better prepare just in case you need to move.

“Lubbock doesn’t see and hasn’t seen large increases every year. I think you know we’re used to the smaller increases and due to the just the total cost of living increase that’s going on,” Snyder said.

