2/21 Indiana A.P. Prep Basketball Poll

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
Class 4A
| W-L
| Pts
| Prv
| 1. Indpls Ben Davis (13)
| 24-0
| 278
| 1
| 2. Penn (1)
| 21-1
| 250
| 2
| 3. Hammond Central
| 20-1
| 198
| 4
| 4. Center Grove
| 18-2
| 168
| 5
| 5. Kokomo
| 18-4
| 164
| T6
| 6. Brownsburg
| 18-3
| 144
| 3
| 7. Indpls Cathedral
| 16-5
| 118
| T6
| 8. Munster
| 20-2
| 103
| 8
| 9. Jennings Co.
| 18-2
| 89
| 9
| 10. Greenfield
| 20-1
| 59
| NR
Others receiving votes: New Palestine 57. Carmel 29. Anderson 15. Northridge 8.
Class 3A
| W-L
| Pts
| Prv
| 1. NorthWood (10)
| 19-2
| 270
| 1
| 2. Mishawaka Marian (4)
| 20-2
| 256
| 2
| 3. Norwell
| 19-3
| 178
| 3
| 4. Connersville
| 17-4
| 175
| 7
| 5. Oak Hill
| 18-2
| 137
| 9
| 6. W. Noble
| 18-3
| 126
| 4
| 7. S. Bend Washington
| 15-4
| 123
| 8
| 8. Lake Station
| 18-2
| 119
| 6
| 9. N. Daviess
| 19-5
| 105
| NR
| 10. Scottsburg
| 16-4
| 53
| 5
Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 51. Indpls Brebeuf 41. Beech Grove 33. Guerin Catholic 7. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6.
Class 2A
| W-L
| Pts
| Prv
| 1. Linton-Stockton (13)
| 21-1
| 278
| 1
| 2. Wapahani
| 20-1
| 242
| 2
| 3. S. Spencer
| 19-1
| 198
| 3
| 4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)
| 18-3
| 190
| 4
| 5. University
| 19-1
| 169
| 5
| 6. Brownstown
| 17-4
| 162
| 6
| 7. Gary 21st Century
| 15-5
| 120
| 8
| 8. Providence
| 17-4
| 97
| 7
| 9. Southwestern (Jefferson)
| 19-3
| 79
| 10
| 10. Carroll (Flora)
| 17-4
| 53
| NR
Others receiving votes: Eastern Hancock 28. Adams Central 25. Tipton 21. S. Knox 6. N. Judson 6. Indpls Park Tudor 6.
Class 1A
| W-L
| Pts
| Prv
| 1. Bloomfield (10)
| 19-3
| 270
| 1
| 2. Orleans (3)
| 20-2
| 258
| 2
| 3. Fountain Central
| 18-4
| 191
| 4
| 4. Loogootee
| 15-7
| 170
| 5
| 5. Bethesda Christian
| 17-3
| 162
| 6
| 5. Morgan Twp. (1)
| 18-4
| 162
| 3
| 7. Greenwood Christian
| 15-6
| 143
| 9
| 8. Indpls Lutheran
| 13-7
| 81
| NR
| 9. Ev. Christian
| 14-9
| 65
| 8
| 10. Michigan City Marquette
| 15-7
| 59
| 10
Others receiving votes:
Blue River 47. Tri 26. Christian Academy 25. Traders Point Christian 21.
