Open in App
Akron, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Akron standout, Hubbard graduate shines in college debut

By Chad Krispinsky,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dtrHx_0kv6LcfS00

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron softball standout and Hubbard High School graduate Haley Croyle has been named Mid-American Conference Pitcher of the Week.

In four appearances last week, Croyle tossed 13.0 innings with 15 strikeouts and just six walks.

‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to be inducted in hall of fame

In her collegiate debut against Creighton on Feb. 17, she came within one out of pitching a no-hitter. In that game, Croyle Piled up 12 strikeouts in a 4-0 Akron victory.

Croyle again pitched the Zips to a win in her second start against Northern Colorado on Sunday, Feb. 19, allowing one run over 5.2 innings, with three strikeouts.

She also notched a pair of relief appearances against Tarleton State and Creighton on Saturday, Feb. 18, while collecting the save in a 4-3 triumph over the Blue Jays.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Canfield standout commits to major college football program
Canfield, OH19 hours ago
Chaney coach celebrates fourth-straight district crown
Youngstown, OH13 hours ago
Player of the Game: Chaney’s Josiah Gonzalez
Youngstown, OH13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boardman track standout makes college choice official
Boardman, OH1 day ago
East Palestine HS hosts benefit basketball game
East Palestine, OH9 hours ago
Springfield girls punch ticket to state final four
Massillon, OH11 hours ago
Boardman swimmer moving on to the college level
Boardman, OH1 day ago
Chaney boys win fourth-straight district title
Youngstown, OH13 hours ago
Newton Falls sending five to the college ranks
Newton Falls, OH1 day ago
Watch: Canfield vs. Chaney Boys Basketball
Canfield, OH16 hours ago
Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference set to expand
Ravenna, OH1 day ago
Ursuline comes up short in district championship game
Pepper Pike, OH11 hours ago
Canfield girls fall in regional final to high-powered Northwest
Canfield, OH1 day ago
Badger four-sport standout named Student Athlete of the Week
Kinsman, OH2 days ago
4th qtr. comeback sends Springfield to regional final
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Statewide speech, debate final tournament held at local school
Austintown, OH1 day ago
Cavaliers sign sharp-shooting former NBA champion
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
YSU men survive and advance in Horizon League tournament
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Western Reserve’s tournament run ends at regionals
Massillon, OH2 days ago
Kennedy Catholic girls claim 13th straight D10 title
Hermitage, PA14 hours ago
Cardinal Mooney’s season ends in district championship game
Salem, OH1 day ago
Dalton spoils Warren JFK’s district title hopes
Dalton, OH1 day ago
Chaney outlasts Alliance in overtime thriller
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Farrell cuts down nets after winning District 10 Title
Farrell, PA1 day ago
Local 7-year-old participating in professional motocross race
Canfield, OH1 day ago
Ninth annual festival of bands includes 16 bands in Hubbard
Hubbard, OH1 day ago
Boardman students honored for MLK Jr. essays
Boardman, OH1 day ago
Pedestrian hit crossing Route 422 in Niles
Niles, OH1 day ago
New air quality results released in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
‘Play for Palestine’ fundraiser event this weekend
Columbiana, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy