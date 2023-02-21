Akron standout, Hubbard graduate shines in college debut

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron softball standout and Hubbard High School graduate Haley Croyle has been named Mid-American Conference Pitcher of the Week.

In four appearances last week, Croyle tossed 13.0 innings with 15 strikeouts and just six walks.

In her collegiate debut against Creighton on Feb. 17, she came within one out of pitching a no-hitter. In that game, Croyle Piled up 12 strikeouts in a 4-0 Akron victory.

Croyle again pitched the Zips to a win in her second start against Northern Colorado on Sunday, Feb. 19, allowing one run over 5.2 innings, with three strikeouts.

She also notched a pair of relief appearances against Tarleton State and Creighton on Saturday, Feb. 18, while collecting the save in a 4-3 triumph over the Blue Jays.

