30% of MLGW customers in bill backlog owe more than $500

Most of the Memphis Light, Gas & Water customers missing several months of statements owe the utility less than $500. But 30% of the MLGW customers impacted by a current billing backlog owe more than $500.

“Customers who require it will be given payment arrangements to offset this burden,” MLGW vice president of customer service Timothy Davis told the Memphis City Council Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Faulty gas and water meter parts have created a billing backlog at MLGW over several months for almost 19,000 customers, both residential and commercial.

MLGW has said broken gas meter wrigglers are to blame for the billing backlog. A broken utility meter won’t interrupt a customer’s service, but will prevent MLGW from providing an accurate bill. (Courtesy MLGW)

In total, the customers who haven’t received an MLGW bill for several months have meant $12.5 million in delayed payments to the utility. That figure is less than 1% of MLGW’s total sales revenue.

In his update to the Memphis City Council, Davis said MLGW has resolved about half of the initial backlog, and nearly 500 customers who hadn’t received a bill made payments without being sent one.

The utility’s meters function like the odometer in a car. If the odometer breaks, the car still drives even if the gauge isn’t tracking the number of miles traveled. Similarly, a broken utility meter won’t interrupt a customer’s service, but it will prevent MLGW from providing that customer with an accurate bill.

A new MLGW policy announced earlier this month aims to eliminate a future backlog. If a meter breaks and MLGW can’t determine the bill amount, they’ll charge customers based on a conservative estimate of previous usage, and the bill will denote that it’s an estimate.

Davis said his team is also working to add a direct line at MLGW’s call center to field questions about delayed bills, but that service is not yet available.