Open in App
Cottage Grove, OR
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

Lawsuit claims Cottage Grove Police Department violated Sanctuary Promise Act

By Makenzie Elliott, Register-Guard,

11 days ago
Two Lane County community organizations filed a lawsuit in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday against the City of Cottage Grove, alleging the police department violated...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy