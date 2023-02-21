Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

Police searching for man accused of robbing Salt Lake City business

By Chin Tung Tan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1809TL_0kv6ILgA00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Police are asking the community for help in identifying a man accused of robbing a business in the Ballpark neighborhood last month.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, an employee reported a robbery at a business near 1400 South 300 West around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

Police identify victim from Murray storage unit fire

Based on preliminary investigation, detectives from the SLCPD Roberry Squad believe the man walked into the store and threatened the employee with a gun. He then left with merchandise from the business.

The employee did not sustain any injuries.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The man is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information about the man should call 801-799-300 and reference 23-21521.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Teen found dead inside vehicle in West Valley City is identified
West Valley City, UT1 day ago
West Valley City police find driver dead, shot multiple times in crashed car
West Valley City, UT1 day ago
Update: 16-year-old faces assault charge following incident at Tooele library
Tooele, UT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woods Cross police officer arrested on assault charges
Woods Cross, UT1 day ago
Woods Cross police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
Woods Cross, UT1 day ago
New details reveal gun in vehicle of man killed in Farmington officer-involved shooting
Farmington, UT1 day ago
Police body cameras in Farmington officer-involved shooting turned off after 5 minutes
Farmington, UT1 day ago
Mother of man shot and killed by officers has history with Farmington police
Farmington, UT1 day ago
Police: Farmington man was armed during fatal traffic stop over ‘illegitimate’ license plate
Farmington, UT1 day ago
2 in critical condition after driver speeds off I-215 into SLC intersection
Salt Lake City, UT19 hours ago
Utah man charged in 2022 Thanksgiving car fire homicide
South Jordan, UT2 days ago
Taylorsville police ask public to help ID burglary suspect who allegedly stole guns
Taylorsville, UT3 days ago
Two injured in car explosion after police chase, crash
Salt Lake City, UT12 hours ago
Man charged in 2022 deaths of two boys given plea deal in 2019, drug charges dismissed
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Tooele police investigating after five schools briefly locked down after gun scare
Tooele, UT2 days ago
Farmington police say Allan had a gun, refused to cooperate with officers
Farmington, UT1 day ago
Injured fox attacks dog in Draper after being caught by illegal trap
Draper, UT1 day ago
Police: Man fleeing police crashes, hits pedestrian, runs into nearby home
West Valley City, UT3 days ago
West Valley Man arrested for threatening hotel manager
West Valley City, UT3 days ago
Off-leash dog severely injured by illegally trapped fox at Draper park
Draper, UT1 day ago
West Valley City man sentenced to life in prison without parole for aggravated murder
West Valley City, UT3 days ago
Draper man with history of speeding charged for allegedly hitting, killing pedestrian
Draper, UT3 days ago
Breaking: Farmington Police Chief IDs driver shot, killed by officers
Farmington, UT3 days ago
Draper police issue safety alert after girl approached by strangers while walking home
Draper, UT3 days ago
Man in custody after alleged assault at West Valley City hotel
West Valley City, UT4 days ago
Driver flees traffic stop, hits 67-year-old man in West Valley
Farmington, UT3 days ago
Salt Lake City Mayor orders dogs leash requirement at local park due to elk herd
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy