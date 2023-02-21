Police searching for man accused of robbing Salt Lake City business

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Police are asking the community for help in identifying a man accused of robbing a business in the Ballpark neighborhood last month.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, an employee reported a robbery at a business near 1400 South 300 West around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

Based on preliminary investigation, detectives from the SLCPD Roberry Squad believe the man walked into the store and threatened the employee with a gun. He then left with merchandise from the business.

The employee did not sustain any injuries.

The man is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information about the man should call 801-799-300 and reference 23-21521.

