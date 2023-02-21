Residents say they’re being forced out of their Cobb County homes after investors renovated building

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a tough decision renters living at the Avenida North Apartment Complex in Cobb County say they’re having to make.

“ I have only two choices leave this property next month or move to another remodeled one, which is (one) I can’t afford,” said renter Mazia Gholizes.

Renters said they received a 30-day eviction notice last week. The notice came after investors renovated the units with plans of leasing them at a higher price.

Tim Clarke, a resident at the property for 12 years said, “They’re just in it for the money.”

Clarke, who receives social security, and his neighbor, Elizabeth Hillis, who’s on a housing voucher, say they have nowhere to go.

Lincoln spoke with a manager on the property, who said she couldn’t answer questions. However, the manager forwarded the questions to their corporate office.

Atlanta Legal Aid says this is a growing problem across the metro as affordable housing and low-income options dwindle.

Georgia lawmakers have been discussing long-term options to increase affordable housing.

The House of Representatives, Study Committee on Regulation, Affordability, and Access to Housing reports that Georgia cities are 40% to 57% below the 2019 national supply.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has been aggressively increasing affordable housing.

In 2022, the city created nearly 1,800 housing units, with 4,000 more under construction.