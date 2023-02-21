Open in App
Cobb County, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Residents say they’re being forced out of their Cobb County homes after investors renovated building

By Ashli Lincoln,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPMS0_0kv6FHXZ00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a tough decision renters living at the Avenida North Apartment Complex in Cobb County say they’re having to make.

I have only two choices leave this property next month or move to another remodeled one, which is (one) I can’t afford,” said renter Mazia Gholizes.

Renters said they received a 30-day eviction notice last week. The notice came after investors renovated the units with plans of leasing them at a higher price.

Tim Clarke, a resident at the property for 12 years said, “They’re just in it for the money.”

Clarke, who receives social security, and his neighbor, Elizabeth Hillis, who’s on a housing voucher, say they have nowhere to go.

Lincoln spoke with a manager on the property, who said she couldn’t answer questions. However, the manager forwarded the questions to their corporate office.

Atlanta Legal Aid says this is a growing problem across the metro as affordable housing and low-income options dwindle.

Georgia lawmakers have been discussing long-term options to increase affordable housing.

The House of Representatives, Study Committee on Regulation, Affordability, and Access to Housing reports that Georgia cities are 40% to 57% below the 2019 national supply.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has been aggressively increasing affordable housing.

In 2022, the city created nearly 1,800 housing units, with 4,000 more under construction.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
17-year-old Julia Zirangua thought she was taking Percocet, now her family is planning her funeral
Norcross, GA1 day ago
A 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl thought she was taking Percocet; now she’s dead
Norcross, GA2 days ago
New photos show last known images of Georgia father who vanished during business trip
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Law firm says hundreds of thousands worth of checks stolen out of metro post office
Decatur, GA1 day ago
This free grocery store is taking aim at issues with Atlanta’s food access
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Shootout inside Perimeter Mall leads to charges for third person
Dunwoody, GA2 days ago
Metro school district’s affordable housing plan points out disconnect in cost of living, teacher pay
Decatur, GA2 days ago
Identical twins making metro area history in the shipping business
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Pedestrian hit by car in Duluth in critical condition
Duluth, GA1 day ago
5 Gwinnett teens dead from overdoses, shootings in just weeks. Now, the Hispanic community is afraid
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Friends, families desperate for answers after pair of best friends disappear
East Point, GA2 days ago
Former officer accused of killing 16-year-old charged with break-in at yet another woman’s home
Snellville, GA1 day ago
Man arrested in cold case murder of 23-year-old Forest Park woman
Forest Park, GA2 days ago
Arrest made in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
2-year-old girl dies following ‘tragic accidental shooting’ involving pellet gun
Bremen, GA1 day ago
Nolan Smith demonstrates what the new Georgia football standard should look like
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Bulldogs to host Yellowjackets at Foley Field
Athens, GA2 days ago
GA native NASCAR driver Chase Elliott injures leg while snowboarding, needs surgery
Dawsonville, GA1 day ago
NASCAR star Chase Elliott injured in snowboard accident
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy