Murder suspect found hiding in trash can behind Georgia church

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A man is facing multiple felony charges in the shooting death of a man in Valdosta.

On Feb. 19, at about 8:17 p.m., Valdosta police responded to a home on Holliday Street after several people called 911 to report a shooting.

The 911 callers told the dispatch operators that a car had crashed into a house and they saw a man walking away from the car, while another man was lying on the ground.

Officers found Travis Denson, 39, at the scene, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Denson was taken to South Georgia Medical Center by emergency medical services but later died.

A Valdosta police K-9 unit arrived at the scene of the crash and checked the area for the man described on 911 calls.

The K-9 officer tracked his scent behind a nearby church and found him hiding in a trash can.

The suspect matched the description provided by multiple witnesses of the man walking away from the car.

Police say he refused to provide officers with his name or date of birth, but he was later identified as Dimitrious Conley, 43.

Detectives investigated the scene of the incident and determined that both Denson and Conley were inside the car driven by Denson when the shooting occurred.

After the shooting, Denson lost control of the car and crashed.

Conley was booked into the Lowndes County Jail and charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and obstruction of an officer.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Denson’s family and friends after this tragic event. I am extremely proud of our officers and our K-9 for their quick response in tracking this offender,” Chief Leslie Manahan said.