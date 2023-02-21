‘Love Is Blind’ Returns for Season 4–Here’s Everything We Know About the Seattle Singles

Watch the first full trailer for 'Love Is Blind' Season 4.

For Season 4 of Love Is Blind , married hosts Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey are taking viewers to Seattle as a new slew of single hopefuls try to find love in the pods. While the cast list has yet to be revealed, here’s everything Love Is Blind fans need to know about Season 4–so far.

When is Love Is Blind Season 4’s release date?

Love Is Blind Season 4 is set to premiere on March 24, 2023 and will make its debut with the first few episodes. Every following Friday until April 14, new episodes will continue to air.

With Season 4 just around the corner, any fans who haven’t caught up with the Season 3 cast in the show’s “After the Altar” special may want to do so now before becoming invested in a new set of singles.

If not just for the Raven and SK of it all…

How to watch Love Is Blind Season 4

Staying true to the last three seasons of the show, Love Is Blind will once again exclusively stream on Netflix come March 2023.

Where is Season 4 of Love Is Blind taking place?

Love is Blind Season 4 is taking viewers to Seattle as a new slew of single hopefuls try to find love.

Who will host Love Is Blind Season 4?

After three seasons of hosting that has produced mixed reviews at best, Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey will once again host Love Is Blind for Season 4.

Most notably, Vanessa got into it with Season 2 cast member Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee at that season’s reunion. Nick Lachey also had some choice words for the controversial reality star after Chatterjee made a series of strange faux pas, continually put down his ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati , and even expressed he was attracted to Vanessa…

The Season 3 reunion also seemingly drew personally-invested behavior from the hosting duo. Both Lacheys held Zanab Jaffrey’s fiance Cole Barnett undeniably accountable—perhaps even to a fault in some fans’ eyes. After much heated back and forth—between Barnett, the hosts, and his fellow cast members—he eventually dissolved into tears. (And who can forget the Cuties footage?)

Who's in the Season 4 cast of Love Is Blind?

The Love Is Blind Season 4 cast has finally been announced.

Amber - 34, Flight Attendant

April - 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Ava - 32, Communications Specialist

Bill - 33, Real Estate Investor

Bliss - 33, Senior Program Manager

Brandie - 39, Real Estate Broker

Brett - 36, Design Director

Chelsea - 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Chris - 32, Technical Recruiter

Conner - 28, Operations Manager

Irina - 26, Business OwnerJack - 30, Software Sales

Jackelina - 27, Certified Dental Assistant

Jimmy - 29, Technical Product Manager

Josh - 31, Project Engineer

Josh “JP” - 30, Plant Operations Director

Juan - 30, Mortgage Loan Officer

Kacia - 31, Family Support Specialist

Kendra - 33, Social Worker

Kwame - 33, Sales Development Manager

Marshall - 27, Marketing Manager

Micah - 27, Marketing Manager

Molly - 32, Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica - 31, Elementary School Teacher

Paul - 29, Environmental Scientist

Quincy - 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Ryland - 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Tiffany - 37, Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi - 28, Aerospace Engineer

Zack - 31, Criminal Defense Attorney

Is there a trailer for Season 4 of Love Is Blind ?

The full trailer for Season 4 is finally here. Get a sneak peek of Love Is Blind Season 4 where we hear about "wrong choices," proposals and tearful discussions.

The voice of one unknown cast member narrates the teaser, saying, “I set this bar crazy high. I just hope it lives up to what we’re hoping it will.”

How many episodes will there be of Love Is Blind Season 4?

Season 4 will premiere its first set of episodes on March 24. Every following Friday for the next four weeks, new episodes will air for a total of 12 episodes.

Love Is Blind Season 4 release schedule

Week 1

Friday, March 24—Episodes 1-5

Week 2

Friday, March 31—Episodes 6-8

Week 3

Friday, April 7—Episodes 9-11

Week 4

Friday, April 14—Episode 12

Will there be a Love Is Blind Season 5?

Honestly, it looks pretty promising! There has not been any official confirmation of a Love Is Blind Season 5 as of yet, but back in 2020 show creator Chris Coelen told Variety , "I think we'll be doing Season 20."