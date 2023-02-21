Let’s See, How Much Does LASIK Cost? Plus, Is It Actually Worth It?

Find out if this eye surgery is right for you, and what to ask your provider.

Making the decision to get LASIK (laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis) eye surgery isn’t one that should be taken lightly. If you’re considering it, it’s best that you move forward with as much information as possible. For example, how much does LASIK cost? What's the best age to get it done? Does insurance cover it?

LASIK is a common and popular procedure that improves vision and treats nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. According to the FDA , LASIK uses a special laser to permanently reshape the cornea in order to correct and improve vision.

Is LASIK the right decision for you, or are you more comfortable with glasses and/or contacts? We've covered some of the most common questions regarding this procedure to help you see if it's worth considering.

Factors That May Impact the Cost of LASIK

There are many factors that go into determining the cost of LASIK eye surgery. First, you have to take location into consideration. More expensive cities like New York and Los Angeles will typically have higher costs for LASIK. You also have to factor in the experience of the doctor who is performing your LASIK eye surgery and the type of laser they use. The FDA has an approved list of lasers used for LASIK . The best thing you can do is set aside time to research doctors in your area and narrow down a pool based on their expertise, then start writing down your list of questions to ask at your consultation.

How Much Does LASIK Cost?

“The national average LASIK surgery cost is $4,400,” according to the American Refractive Surgery Council .

However, the cost of LASIK may vary from place to place. LASIK procedures can range anywhere from $1,000 to $4,000 per eye, according to Forbes .

If you find a board-certified, subspecialty-trained Ophthalmologist with a specialization in LASIK like Dr. Ebbue Soroudi , who has performed over 15,000 surgeries, then the price point might be slightly higher than the national average. It’s important to remember that you get what you pay for and when it comes to your vision, you’re going to want to be sure you’re going to the very best.

When it comes to his prices, Dr. Soroudi tells TikTok , “We usually charge $6,500 for both eyes, but right now we have a special for $4,500 for both eyes with the Contoura LASIK.”

Is LASIK Covered by Insurance?

LASIK eye surgery is not covered by insurance due to it being an elective procedure and not one that’s medically necessary. You must be ready to pay out-of-pocket for this treatment. However, certain insurances may provide a small discount if you elect to go forward with LASIK.

Is Getting LASIK Worth It?

LASIK may be worth it to those who heavily rely on glasses and contacts to see and are ready to forgo the cost and hassle of eyewear. If you’re someone who doesn’t want to have to worry about glasses or contacts, it may be an ideal avenue to explore. You also should be aware of the side effects of LASIK , such as dry eyes, glare or halos, sensitivity or suboptimal results. Ultimately, only you can determine if LASIK is worth the cost for your particular circumstances.

Does LASIK Last Forever?

LASIK is a permanent—not temporary—form of vision correction. There is no guarantee that LASIK can last forever, however, and that’s because our vision will continue to change as we age, just like the rest of our body does. According to the American Refractive Surgery Council , “in a recent study , 94% of patients stated they did not need prescription lenses 5 years after having LASIK.”

What Is the Best Age To Do LASIK?

Those aged 18 and younger should not get LASIK. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends being over the age of 21 before exploring LASIK eye surgery.

What To Ask Your Provider

It’s important to come prepared with a well-researched list of questions to ask your doctor during your LASIK consultation. Here are a few that can help get you started.

What makes me a good candidate for LASIK? Can you explain the potential risks for my specific case? How many LASIK procedures have you performed? What is the success rate of your procedures? What percentage of patients achieve 20/20 vision or better? What type of laser technology do you use and why? How long will it take and what will my healing process look like? What should I expect after this procedure? What should I avoid?

