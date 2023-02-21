New Ravens OC reveals ‘underrated’ part of Lamar Jackson’s game

The Lamar Jackson saga in Baltimore continues as the 26-year-old is still without a long-term contract, though he remains the main focus with everything Ravens-related.

Even with the recent hiring of Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, Jackson was a subject. But Monken offered up something different than contractual woes. He detailed something about Jackson that isn’t talked about enough.

“He’s got an elite skillset,” Monken said on Tuesday during his introductory press conference. “It’s obvious when you watch him on film. I mean, the things he can do with the football and the plays that he makes. I think he’s underrated as a passer. I think so in terms of his ability to make plays and throw it down the field.

“We’ve all seen it. I’m no different than you. I watch what you guys watch and it’s pretty amazing. ”

Jackson is known for being a quarterback with running-back abilities. The way he’s able to run the ball from the pocket and score is something to be envied. At the end of the day, however, his arm puts in work.

Across five seasons, the two-time Pro Bowler has accumulated 12,209 passing yards and 101 touchdowns.

In 2019, he led the league with 36 passing touchdowns and has put on individual performances to best out only Vinny Testaverde. Two seasons later, he became the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards and an 85% completion percentage in a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The list goes on and on.

Monken , who’s won back-to-back national championships during his college tenure, has the offensive coaching capabilities to not only design a well-executed game but fill in the gaps as well — he does it without much effort. Despite the rise in analytics and numbers, he stays true to the fundamentals of football.

During Monken’s time at Georgia, he proved he loves to throw opposing defenses off balance. He loves to throw the ball in his offense, especially on first downs but doesn’t shy away from the run game.

Perhaps he sees something he can improve in Jackson’s game.

