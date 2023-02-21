Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
The Comeback

New Ravens OC reveals ‘underrated’ part of Lamar Jackson’s game

By Jessica Kleinschmidt,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zjiO_0kv6AseT00

The Lamar Jackson saga in Baltimore continues as the 26-year-old is still without a long-term contract, though he remains the main focus with everything Ravens-related.

Even with the recent hiring of Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, Jackson was a subject. But Monken offered up something different than contractual woes. He detailed something about Jackson that isn’t talked about enough.

“He’s got an elite skillset,” Monken said on Tuesday during his introductory press conference. “It’s obvious when you watch him on film. I mean, the things he can do with the football and the plays that he makes. I think he’s underrated as a passer. I think so in terms of his ability to make plays and throw it down the field.

“We’ve all seen it. I’m no different than you. I watch what you guys watch and it’s pretty amazing.

Jackson is known for being a quarterback with running-back abilities. The way he’s able to run the ball from the pocket and score is something to be envied. At the end of the day, however, his arm puts in work.

Across five seasons, the two-time Pro Bowler has accumulated 12,209 passing yards and 101 touchdowns.

In 2019, he led the league with 36 passing touchdowns and has put on individual performances to best out only Vinny Testaverde. Two seasons later, he became the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards and an 85% completion percentage in a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The list goes on and on.

Monken , who’s won back-to-back national championships during his college tenure, has the offensive coaching capabilities to not only design a well-executed game but fill in the gaps as well — he does it without much effort. Despite the rise in analytics and numbers, he stays true to the fundamentals of football.

During Monken’s time at Georgia, he proved he loves to throw opposing defenses off balance. He loves to throw the ball in his offense, especially on first downs but doesn’t shy away from the run game.

Perhaps he sees something he can improve in Jackson’s game.

[CBS Sports]

The post New Ravens OC reveals ‘underrated’ part of Lamar Jackson’s game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Georgia star stuns scouts with combine performance
Athens, GA2 days ago
Georgia star offers surprising response to Alabama question
Athens, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“I’m happy to be home” Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown purchases football team his father Eddie Brown played for
Albany, NY1 day ago
Ravens GM has bold Lamar Jackson comments
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
John Harbaugh reacts to potential Lamar Jackson departure
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Teammate reveals Lamar Jackson’s true intentions
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
C.J. Stroud reveals major regret about Ohio State career
Columbus, OH1 day ago
C.J. Stroud has bold message for Chicago Bears
Chicago, IL1 day ago
NFL world reacts to huge Cowboys news
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Ohio State goes viral for insane NFL Combine numbers
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ravens player absolutely blasts GM Eric DeCosta
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
NFL world reacts to Buccaneers major roster move
Tampa, FL2 days ago
NFL Draft QB prospect posts historic combine numbers
Gainesville, FL14 hours ago
Jets have extremely bold Aaron Rodgers belief
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Christian McCaffrey reveals anger toward Panthers
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Pete Carroll asks draft prospects one surprising question
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Player could break Pistol Pete Maravich record in controversial way
Detroit, MI1 day ago
NFL players blame coach for horrible injuries
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Michigan State star fights through nasty injury at NFL combine
East Lansing, MI5 hours ago
Football world reacts to Josh Gordon’s career day in XFL
Seattle, WA7 hours ago
NFL world reacts to insane Anthony Richardson nickname
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
CJ Stroud wows NFL world with superb Combine performance
Columbus, OH12 hours ago
NBA world reacts as Grizzlies make major Ja Morant move
Memphis, TN15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy