Restaurants and bars at the new KCI terminal

Sure,
you’ve read our complete guide
to the new KCI terminal
, but now you want to dig into
the meat of the matter — preflight food and drink options
. We don’t blame you or your stomach.
There’s been a lot of hype over the new concessions serving up local flavor, and with dozens of options, consider our taste buds tantalized. Pro tip:
check out this interactive map
for way-finding and visualization.
Food halls Made Of Kansas City
| Concourse A
City Market
- Bloom Baking Co. (River Market), known for scratch pastries, cakes, and breads.
- Jay “Hootie” McShann’s Blues Bar, paying homage to the KC Boogie Woogie pianist with memorabilia and a mural.
- Poíō (KCK), known for its Mexican barbecue.
- The Hungry Hatch (food truck), providing healthy food options as stylish street food.
- Bo Lings (multiple locations), known for authentic Chinese dishes.
| Concourse B
- Taste of Brazil, known for authentic cuisine like risoles and conxinhas.
- Pigwich, including gourmet sandwiches and daily specials.
- Buffalo State Pizza (Crossroads), with NY-style slices and local taps.
- Bo Lings: It looks like they’re coming back to the River Market , but things seem slightly delayed.
Standalone restaurants
Hearth Locavore Kitchen | Concourse A
| Featuring foods from local farms, like artisan cheeses and specialty meats.
Meat Mitch | Concourse A
| This competition barbecue joint will feature 16-hour smoked Black Angus hand-carved brisket and famous burnt ends.
Soiree Steak & Seafood House | Concourse A
| In addition to the Cajun soul food and American Jazz Museum memorabilia, we were excited to see a mini stage for live acts.
Salumeria Cervasi Deli | Concourse B
| This KC-based importer traces its Sicilian roots back generations.
The BBQ Experience | Concourse B
| This restaurant will be selected by an annual competition winner and operated in part by American Royal and the Kansas City Barbecue Society.
The Leagues Sports Lounge & Eatery | Concourse B
| Featuring McCormick Distillery and a wall dedicated to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Drinks Local roasters
Local breweries
- Parisi Coffee | Concourse A | Take a little taste of Union Station with you to your gate.
- City Market Coffee Roasters | Concourse B | You’ll be happy to find a replica of this shop’s iconic spiral staircase.
- Messenger Coffee Co. | Concourse B | Find this downtown staple near near gate B46 ( sorry, no rooftop views on this one ).
- Mother Earth Coffee | Baggage claim | For arrivals about to exit the terminal ( or those coming to pick them up ).
Bars
- Martin City Brewing | Concourse A | This South KC favorite is also known for its hand-tossed pizzas.
- Boulevard Brewing Company | Concourse B | Known as the pioneer of KC’s modern craft beer scene and made famous for its Unfiltered Wheat.
- Stockyards Brewing Co. | Concourse B | This West Bottoms brewery is named after a historic KC industry.
- Grapes and Grains | Concourse A | A Missouri-based Artisan Wine & Spirits bar, complete with share plates and lunch options.
- Urban Cafe | Concourse A | Offering small plates and grilled entrees, plus wine, beer, and cocktails.
- Guy’s Deli and Bar | Concourse B | Known for original KC made potato chips ( now with sandwiches, beer, and cocktails ).
