Restaurants and bars at the new KCI terminal

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjZCV_0kv6AoMn00

I’ll take a pizza and a beer with my ticket.

Photo by KCtoday

Sure, you’ve read our complete guide to the new KCI terminal , but now you want to dig into the meat of the matter — preflight food and drink options . We don’t blame you or your stomach.

There’s been a lot of hype over the new concessions serving up local flavor, and with dozens of options, consider our taste buds tantalized.

Pro tip: check out this interactive map for way-finding and visualization.

Food halls

Made Of Kansas City | Concourse A
  • Bloom Baking Co. (River Market), known for scratch pastries, cakes, and breads.
  • Jay “Hootie” McShann’s Blues Bar, paying homage to the KC Boogie Woogie pianist with memorabilia and a mural.
  • Poíō (KCK), known for its Mexican barbecue.
  • The Hungry Hatch (food truck), providing healthy food options as stylish street food.
  • Bo Lings (multiple locations), known for authentic Chinese dishes.
City Market | Concourse B
  • Taste of Brazil, known for authentic cuisine like risoles and conxinhas.
  • Pigwich, including gourmet sandwiches and daily specials.
  • Buffalo State Pizza (Crossroads), with NY-style slices and local taps.
  • Bo Lings: It looks like they’re coming back to the River Market , but things seem slightly delayed.

Standalone restaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKmfW_0kv6AoMn00

Eating Cajun next to a mounted saxophone just feels right.

Photo by KCtoday

Hearth Locavore Kitchen | Concourse A | Featuring foods from local farms, like artisan cheeses and specialty meats.

Meat Mitch | Concourse A | This competition barbecue joint will feature 16-hour smoked Black Angus hand-carved brisket and famous burnt ends.

Soiree Steak & Seafood House | Concourse A | In addition to the Cajun soul food and American Jazz Museum memorabilia, we were excited to see a mini stage for live acts.

Salumeria Cervasi Deli | Concourse B | This KC-based importer traces its Sicilian roots back generations.

The BBQ Experience | Concourse B | This restaurant will be selected by an annual competition winner and operated in part by American Royal and the Kansas City Barbecue Society.

The Leagues Sports Lounge & Eatery | Concourse B | Featuring McCormick Distillery and a wall dedicated to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Drinks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0re3mA_0kv6AoMn00

For those red-eye flights.

Photo by KCtoday

Local roasters
  • Parisi Coffee | Concourse A | Take a little taste of Union Station with you to your gate.
  • City Market Coffee Roasters | Concourse B | You’ll be happy to find a replica of this shop’s iconic spiral staircase.
  • Messenger Coffee Co. | Concourse B | Find this downtown staple near near gate B46 ( sorry, no rooftop views on this one ).
  • Mother Earth Coffee | Baggage claim | For arrivals about to exit the terminal ( or those coming to pick them up ).
Local breweries

  • Martin City Brewing | Concourse A | This South KC favorite is also known for its hand-tossed pizzas.
  • Boulevard Brewing Company | Concourse B | Known as the pioneer of KC’s modern craft beer scene and made famous for its Unfiltered Wheat.
  • Stockyards Brewing Co. | Concourse B | This West Bottoms brewery is named after a historic KC industry.
Bars
  • Grapes and Grains | Concourse A | A Missouri-based Artisan Wine & Spirits bar, complete with share plates and lunch options.
  • Urban Cafe | Concourse A | Offering small plates and grilled entrees, plus wine, beer, and cocktails.
  • Guy’s Deli and Bar | Concourse B | Known for original KC made potato chips ( now with sandwiches, beer, and cocktails ).
