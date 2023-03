Restaurants and bars at the new KCI terminal

I’ll take a pizza and a beer with my ticket. Photo by KCtoday

Food halls

Bloom Baking Co. (River Market), known for scratch pastries, cakes, and breads.

Jay “Hootie” McShann’s Blues Bar, paying homage to the KC Boogie Woogie pianist with memorabilia and a mural.

Poíō (KCK), known for its Mexican barbecue.

The Hungry Hatch (food truck), providing healthy food options as stylish street food.

Bo Lings (multiple locations), known for authentic Chinese dishes.

Taste of Brazil, known for authentic cuisine like risoles and conxinhas.

Pigwich, including gourmet sandwiches and daily specials.

Buffalo State Pizza (Crossroads), with NY-style slices and local taps.

Standalone restaurants

Eating Cajun next to a mounted saxophone just feels right. Photo by KCtoday

Drinks

For those red-eye flights. Photo by KCtoday

Parisi Coffee | Concourse A | Take a little taste of Union Station with you to your gate.

City Market Coffee Roasters | Concourse B | You’ll be happy to find a replica of this shop’s iconic spiral staircase.

Messenger Coffee Co. | Concourse B | Find this downtown staple near near gate B46 ( sorry, no rooftop views on this one ).

). Mother Earth Coffee | Baggage claim | For arrivals about to exit the terminal ( or those coming to pick them up ).

Martin City Brewing | Concourse A | This South KC favorite is also known for its hand-tossed pizzas.

Boulevard Brewing Company | Concourse B | Known as the pioneer of KC’s modern craft beer scene and made famous for its Unfiltered Wheat.

Stockyards Brewing Co. | Concourse B | This West Bottoms brewery is named after a historic KC industry.

Grapes and Grains | Concourse A | A Missouri-based Artisan Wine & Spirits bar, complete with share plates and lunch options.

Urban Cafe | Concourse A | Offering small plates and grilled entrees, plus wine, beer, and cocktails.

Guy’s Deli and Bar | Concourse B | Known for original KC made potato chips ( now with sandwiches, beer, and cocktails ).

Hearth Locavore Kitchen | Concourse A | Featuring foods from local farms, like artisan cheeses and specialty meats.

Meat Mitch | Concourse A | This competition barbecue joint will feature 16-hour smoked Black Angus hand-carved brisket and famous burnt ends.

Soiree Steak & Seafood House | Concourse A | In addition to the Cajun soul food and American Jazz Museum memorabilia, we were excited to see a mini stage for live acts.

Salumeria Cervasi Deli | Concourse B | This KC-based importer traces its Sicilian roots back generations.

The BBQ Experience | Concourse B | This restaurant will be selected by an annual competition winner and operated in part by American Royal and the Kansas City Barbecue Society.

The Leagues Sports Lounge & Eatery | Concourse B | Featuring McCormick Distillery and a wall dedicated to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.