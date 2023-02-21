Texas superintendent resigns after gun found by third grader in school bathroom

A Texas superintendent tendered his resignation from the Rising Star Independent School District on Monday after a student found his unattended gun in a school bathroom last month.

Robby Stuteville's resignation will be accepted at a school board meeting on Thursday, according to Monty Jones, the secondary principal for grades 6 through 12. Jones will be the acting superintendent until a permanent replacement is found.

A third grade student reportedly found the gun in a bathroom, where Stuteville left it unattended for approximately 15 minutes after taking the gun out to go to the bathroom, Stuteville told NBC affiliate KRBC.

The student immediately told a teacher about the gun, who sent another student to confirm the weapon. Once it was confirmed, the students reported it to the superintendent. Neither student touched the gun, Stuteville said.

“There was never a danger other than the obvious,” Stuteville said.

Parents found out about the incident after the fact and were upset during a Feb. 16 board meeting. However, Jones claimed no one called for Stuteville's resignation. Stuteville was licensed to carry the gun, along with Jones, and parents knew both faculty members carried guns because of the threat of school shootings.

"He took a lot of pride in his job, and it was an accident that happened and he felt extremely bad about it," Jones told NBC News of Stuteville. "He just didn’t feel like it was a situation to where he could carry on without further distractions. No one to my knowledge called for his resignation. And the board certainly did not. We were very supportive and we were trying to work through it."

Parents said they were upset that they were not immediately informed of the incident after it occurred, stating they "just wanted to know." Parents claimed they found out about the incident from an outside source weeks later. It is not clear who told them.

Jones told NBC that the district plans on putting policies in place about the proper way to inform parents of events that happen on campus, but he did not disclose what those policies would be.