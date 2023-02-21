Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Heritage Commission looking to add markers of people, places of NC's Civil Rights movement

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAH6j_0kv684VL00

During Black History Month, ABC11 is spotlighting the NC Civil Rights Trail . A total of 50 markers will go up across the state highlighting the people and places that played a critical role in the civil rights movement in North Carolina.

The NC African American Heritage Commission
is taking applications for the project which started in 2021 and will complete in 2023. Currently, 25 markers have been approved, and about half are installed.

"We want to join communities in choosing the spots that they think should be on the trail," explained Adrienne Nirdé, Associate Director of the NC African American Heritage Commission.

"We're marking a protest rally and sit in sites, birthplaces, childhood homes, and residences of civil rights icons, places where they might have stayed, visited, or spoke educational institutions are involved, as well as those with legal or courthouse connections where certain decisions might have been made," Nirdé added.

Some of the markers highlight well-known efforts, others, unsung. In Raleigh, on Oberlin Road, a marker is up for the
Holt family . Joe Holt Jr. was in junior high and became the first black student to challenge Raleigh's segregated school system when his parents applied to have him attend the school within walking distance.

"I applied to go to Josephus Daniels Junior High School," explained Joe Holt, Jr.

"This was in August of 1956, two years after Brown versus Board. My mother wrote to the Superintendent of the Raleigh City Schools and he denied my enrollment. He said the applications were too late, but there wasn't even a deadline.

He asked my mother, 'why is it, why do you want your son to go to school here?' She didn't get into the racial matter.

She was a schoolteacher, so, she just focused on the inconvenience of the kids here in the Oberlin community, the African-American kids having to ride all the way across town to Ligon High School," Holt Jr. explained.

The Holt family endured years of denials for school integration while having threats on their lives.

They took their case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Delays and decisions sent the case back to state courts and dragged on so long that Holt Jr. graduated and went to college.

For the role The Holt family played in paving the path for equal education, they are now honored on the NC Civil Rights Trail.

If you have a location or person you'd like to honor, applications are now being accepted in the Round IV cycle until March 31, 2023. The next round of applications will be accepted from April - September 29, 2023.

More Black History in NC

Black cultural life in Raleigh getting a museum to call its own on city's southeast side

Work is underway in southeast Raleigh to create the city's first African American Cultural Center.

Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods

Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.

Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
NC street gangs growing, carrying more powerful guns than police, Governor's Crime Commission says
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Raleigh rents increase nearly 6% from last year
Raleigh, NC18 hours ago
Cumberland County seeks to expand landfill, drawing concern from activists
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Worshippers in community upset as Shaw University campus mosque remains closed to public
Raleigh, NC13 hours ago
Fayetteville State receives $5 million to help bridge the Sandhills' digital divide
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
Southeast Raleigh pastor celebrates 40 years of service
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
Raleigh named 22nd happiest city in the USA, according to WalletHub
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Single mother in Raleigh searching for home amid housing crisis
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
People are moving to North Carolina, but opting not to live in downtown areas, data shows
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
Rapid growth in Raleigh risks budget shortfall, reduced emergency response times, city report warns
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Duke study points out disparities in how Durham police respond to and investigate shootings
Durham, NC4 days ago
'Expecting it to be very busy.' Triangle hotels, businesses plan for Dreamville Festival 2023
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
'This is incredible': Shaw University celebrates millions of federal funds to boost campus internet
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
NC man convicted of mailing bomb to wife while she was at work in Raleigh resentenced
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Self-driving shuttle known as CASSI to begin operation in Cary's Bond Park
Cary, NC3 days ago
Charges withdrawn for Fort Bragg soldier who faced court-martial in murder of 2 adopted toddlers
Fort Bragg, NC2 days ago
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Alpena, MI2 days ago
Dreamville Festival 2023 lineup in Raleigh includes: Usher, J.Cole and Drake
Raleigh, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy