INDOT improvement plan to upgrade local rest areas

By Jana Garrett,

11 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – Some rest stops in Southwestern Indiana will soon be getting an upgrade.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is executing a 10-year plan to improve interstate rest areas and welcome centers statewide to modernize facilities, construct new buildings, improve parking and convert some to semitrailer truck parking facilities. When completed, INDOT’s improvement plan is projected to add more than 1,100 additional semitrailer parking spaces to facilities statewide.

The local rest areas that are included in this plan are:

  • Black River Welcome Center – New Construction – To be closed during Fiscal Year 2023
  • Future Welcome Center – New Construction – Fiscal Year 2028
  • Nancy Hanks Rest Area / I-64 EB – Closure planned in FY 2025 – Fiscal Year 2025
  • Nancy Hanks Rest Area / I-64 WB – Truck Parking Conversion – Fiscal Year 2025
INDOT plans call for an investment of more than $500 million in improvements to 21 rest areas and welcome centers across Indiana by the end of Fiscal Year 2030.

