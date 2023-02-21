Open in App
Missouri City, MO
The Kansas City Star

Missouri man called 911 about a box of explosives. Then he realized he had the wrong box

By Bill Lukitsch,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nej61_0kv67P2000

An explosive device was discovered in Missouri City on Tuesday after a man called 911 to report he had placed a box with possible explosives in his yard, after finding it in his home.

Only, it turned out he had the wrong box.

The investigation, which involved the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas City Police Department ’s Bomb Squad, began late Tuesday morning near the Missouri River at Gano and Water streets, Sarah Boyd, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Missouri City is a settlement of about 217 people about 22 miles northeast of downtown Kansas City.

The resident told detectives he had removed the box containing the possible explosive device from his home, and put it near the railroad tracks by the riverfront.

The surrounding area was cleared by Clay County deputies as bomb and arson investigators were brought in to investigate. The railroad tracks were also closed temporarily.

The box found by the railroad contained no explosive device, Boyd said.

The resident then told authorities he must have placed the wrong box outside. Inside his home, the bomb squad was led to the correct box, where an explosive device was discovered and safely removed, Boyd said.

The sheriff’s department continued to investigate the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 0
