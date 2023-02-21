Open in App
Vancouver, WA
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

FBI announces recovery of missing 8-year-old Vancouver boy

By Matt Rawlings,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4t5B_0kv67FRy00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An 8-year-old Vancouver boy who had been missing since June 2022 was safely recovered in Missouri on Friday, according to the FBI Seattle Division.

Authorities said FBI agents in Kansas City, following a lead from FBI Seattle, located Breadson John in Jasper County, Missouri and placed him in the custody of social services. Washington Child Protective Services will pick up John Kansas City and bring him back to Washington.

Shootings falsely reported at multiple schools in Douglas, Jackson counties

“Breadson’s recovery would not have been possible without the combined efforts of the Vancouver Police Department, FBI Kansas City and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “We are relieved at this outcome and how quickly we were able to resolve it.”

The boy was reported missing on June 17, 2022, when law enforcement conducted a welfare check, which was initiated by members of the community. Detectives tried to contact multiple family members to determine if John was with family or was missing, according to Vancouver police.

Officials said family members did not provide investigators with information about John’s location. John’s grandparents, Masterino Machuo and Refoela Refalopei, were John’s last known guardians and persons of interest in the investigation and were charged with custodial interference in Dec. 2022.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 injured in shooting near downtown Portland
Portland, OR19 hours ago
Vancouver Burglary suspect in custody after fleeing, brief standoff
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
ATM skimmer installed at credit union by unidentified suspect
Oregon City, OR1 day ago
Washington woman arrested in Tigard with almost $10K in stolen merchandise, police say
Tigard, OR2 days ago
Man suspected of killing wife in 1983 dies by suicide after detective interview
Portland, OR2 days ago
Vehicle crashes into Columbia River near Corbett, OR, 1 dead
Corbett, OR13 hours ago
Pedestrian hit in NE Portland, dies at scene
Portland, OR7 hours ago
Troutdale suspect shot by deputy indicted on multiple charges
Troutdale, OR2 days ago
Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese found guilty on 10 charges from Aug. 2021 rally
Portland, OR1 day ago
Man arrested more than 3 decades after his estranged wife’s body was found in trunk
Salem, OR1 day ago
Woman found shot inside vehicle in Salem, investigation underway
Salem, OR2 days ago
Arrest made after more than 500 plants seized from illegal marijuana operation
Salem, OR1 day ago
Scappoose house fire displaces occupants, animals
Scappoose, OR1 day ago
2023 has fewer homicides, shootings than last year, police say
Portland, OR2 days ago
58-year-old bicyclist dies in collision with vehicle in Vancouver
Vancouver, WA3 days ago
School threat on social media leads to arrest, confiscated gun
Salem, OR3 days ago
Missing 15-year-old girl back home safe
Vancouver, WA3 days ago
One suffers burns when Vancouver encampment goes up in flames
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Woman found dead days after NE Portland truck fire
Portland, OR2 days ago
US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest 22-year-old in connection with July 2022 homicide
Portland, OR3 days ago
McMinnville overdose victims tested drugs for fentanyl: Court Docs
Mcminnville, OR3 days ago
McMinnville man charged in mass fentanyl overdose that killed 1
Mcminnville, OR4 days ago
Oregon murder suspect found hiding under blanket in closet after escaping courthouse
Hillsboro, OR4 days ago
Man shot to death in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood ID’d
Portland, OR4 days ago
Tigard police ID woman strangled in apartment
Tigard, OR5 days ago
SWAT team serves warrant in Stayton
Stayton, OR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy