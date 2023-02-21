Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
KTNV 13 Action News

Brightline West continues quest to implement rail service

By Jarah Wright,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFnny_0kv66I8M00

An additional mode of transportation could relieve stress on the interstate between California and Nevada.

Brightline West is continuing their quest to link Las Vegas and southern California with a high-speed rail system.

On Tuesday, the company announced they've signed a memorandum of understanding with the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition, which includes 13 rail unions representing more than 160,000 freight, regional, commuter, and passenger railroad workers in the United States.

"Americans want high-speed rail, and Brightline West and the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition will deliver. Brightline West will be the most elegant travel by rail experience you can have in America and it will be the catalyst for America's renaissance of travel by high-speed rail."
High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition

The project was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 but the company pulled a planned bond offering that year.

RELATED LINK: History of train service between Las Vegas and California

At the time, the company sent Channel 13 a statement.

"The Brightline West team has made significant progress during the past year as California and Nevada dealt with the historic pandemic. We are working with a number of partners and have great support in Nevada and California. COVID has impacted just about everyone including our cooperating agencies, and as a result we've shifted our timeline for this request to 2022."
Brightline

In July 2021, the company said they bought a 110-acre parcel of land at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip

Brightline said it was also developing plans for a terminal station, which would be 65,000 square feet.= and including parking and access to other types of ground transportation.

The company said the 218-mile system would include a train that could travel up to 200 miles per hour and that it would create nearly 35,000 jobs and more than $10 billion in economic impact.

However, Brightline hasn't laid out a timeline on when the project will break ground or be completed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Plans in motion to build a high-speed bullet train from California to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Treasure Island announces big jackpot winners in February
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drought maps show slight improvements in western Drought Crisis
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Auto insurance premiums continuing to rise in Nevada
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Local business is innovating and revolutionizing the rental car industry
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Heavy snow, rain causes closures, delays throughout Southern Nevada
Boulder City, NV3 days ago
Second Starbucks location in Las Vegas wins union election vote by 18-3
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
1 year later, Dollar Loan Center has become the heart of Green Valley
Henderson, NV1 day ago
Clark County Fire Department investigates overnight rooftop fire at Mandalay Bay
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Police, SWAT respond to barricade situation in central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Sneak peak into a new equality center opening in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
NASCAR brings fans to Las Vegas Valley for weekend full of major races
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Cowabunga Bay, Canyon looking to fill over 1,000 positions ahead of summer
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Las Vegas native becomes Harvard scholar
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Clark County evictions rising after change to rental assistance program
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Report: Man arrested by police for drugging models at Las Vegas house party
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Neon Museum Artist in Residence unveils Vegas-inspired exhibit
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Making homeownership possible: Rent, build equity in desired home, then buy it
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Mt. Charleston visitors getting stuck on the mountain because of snow
Mount Charleston, NV3 days ago
Valley visitor takes home big payday after hitting jackpot off the Strip
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Queen high, 7-card straight flush earns player $147k jackpot
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Vegas Stronger Champion: Foster Kinship
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Proper Eats Food Hall now open at the Aria
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy