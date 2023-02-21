Brightline West continues quest to implement rail service

An additional mode of transportation could relieve stress on the interstate between California and Nevada.

Brightline West is continuing their quest to link Las Vegas and southern California with a high-speed rail system.

On Tuesday, the company announced they've signed a memorandum of understanding with the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition, which includes 13 rail unions representing more than 160,000 freight, regional, commuter, and passenger railroad workers in the United States.

"Americans want high-speed rail, and Brightline West and the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition will deliver. Brightline West will be the most elegant travel by rail experience you can have in America and it will be the catalyst for America's renaissance of travel by high-speed rail."

High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition

The project was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 but the company pulled a planned bond offering that year.

At the time, the company sent Channel 13 a statement.

"The Brightline West team has made significant progress during the past year as California and Nevada dealt with the historic pandemic. We are working with a number of partners and have great support in Nevada and California. COVID has impacted just about everyone including our cooperating agencies, and as a result we've shifted our timeline for this request to 2022."

Brightline

In July 2021, the company said they bought a 110-acre parcel of land at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip

Brightline said it was also developing plans for a terminal station, which would be 65,000 square feet.= and including parking and access to other types of ground transportation.

The company said the 218-mile system would include a train that could travel up to 200 miles per hour and that it would create nearly 35,000 jobs and more than $10 billion in economic impact.

However, Brightline hasn't laid out a timeline on when the project will break ground or be completed.