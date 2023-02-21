Open in App
Maxton, NC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

Robeson County man sentenced to 21 years for trafficking drugs from Mexico

By Kevin Accettulla,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XOOrO_0kv661DG00

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was sentenced Tuesday to 21 years in prison for trafficking drugs from Mexico, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jeremiah Eli Lowery, of Maxton, pleaded guilty Dec. 8 2021 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, and possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute, according to the release.

Lowery was sentenced for his role in a conspiracy responsible for bringing kilograms of meth, cocaine, and heroin from Mexico to Robeson County, according to the news release.

“Deputies caught this drug trafficker bringing kilos of dope from Mexico to North Carolina,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in the release. “Now he faces the consequences of his repeated and persistent participation in the international drug trade.”

Lowery was identified as a primary point of contact for a group trafficking the drugs from Mexico through legal ports of entry in the Brownsville, Texas, area, according to the release.

Lowery would travel to Texas, cross the border and then transport drugs back across the border and into Robeson County to be sold, according to investigators.

Lowery was pulled over in a rental vehicle Oct. 14, 2022 by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office with two other people as they were returning from Texas, according to the release. Investigators found 2.3 kilograms of meth, 2.98 kilograms of cocaine, 997.7 grams of heroin and more than $58,000 in the spare tire.

Investigators began receiving information in the spring of 2021 that Lowery had resumed making trips to Mexico to pick up drugs from the same supplier, according to the release. Lowery was then stopped at the border in Brownsville and was found with 2.8 kilograms of cocaine and 1.8 kilograms of meth in the spare tire.

“[This] sentence should serve as a deterrent to others pushing drugs in our communities,” Easley said. “We will investigate and prosecute you.”

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
2 dead, 1 deputy injured in North Carolina chase, crash, officials say; chase suspect on the run
Spring Lake, NC18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Conway man sentenced for killing 19-year-old in 2020
Conway, SC1 day ago
Georgetown man gets 10 years in prison for drug, gun crimes
Georgetown, SC3 days ago
18-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 10 years in prison for role in shooting at Myrtle Beach hotel
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Marion police find 34-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wound
Marion, SC2 days ago
Lumberton man charged with murder after 1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting, authorities say
Lumberton, NC3 days ago
Man sentenced for manslaughter in 2018 Robeson County death
Lumberton, NC4 days ago
Florence car salesman allegedly misled customers about vehicle trade-ins
Florence, SC3 days ago
Man wanted in deadly Valentine’s Day shooting in Florence turns himself in, police say
Florence, SC2 days ago
Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigates after shots fired, deputies say
Southern Pines, NC1 day ago
Man dead after crashing into back of tractor-trailer on I-95 in Lumberton, police say
Lumberton, NC2 days ago
Conway DMV office to close temporarily for renovations, agency says
Conway, SC1 day ago
Dump truck overturns near Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue says; 1 hurt
Conway, SC2 days ago
2 hurt, traffic blocked after rollover crash near Highway 501 and University Plaza Drive
Conway, SC2 days ago
Florence County man arrested after allegedly shooting at vehicle doing doughnuts in his yard, deputies say
Scranton, SC4 days ago
Controlled burn on 225 acres near Conway causing smoky conditions, officials say
Conway, SC3 days ago
Florence continues work to remove blighted, abandoned homes
Florence, SC4 days ago
‘I knew I could handle it’: Conway woman helped pave way for Black teachers in Horry County
Conway, SC4 days ago
Horry County municipalities won’t have to pitch in for beach replenishment this year
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy