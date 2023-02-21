Thanks to Killington fire

Dear Editor,

This Sunday, Feb. 19, my wife and I noticed some smoke coming from a tree on our neighbor’s electricity right of way. A closer look showed a White Pine had snapped in half with the electric line caught in the hinge holding the two halves together. We called the Killington Fire Department when we saw there were some small flames as well. After their prompt arrival and assessment of the situation the fire department contacted Green Mountain Power who immediately turned the power off and the flames stopped. The power company wasn’t able to reach the problem tree, given there is a small brook in the way. They called for additional equipment, which we were amazed to see was actually a tank with the extension boom and bucket. By now it was very dark, but they went right to work and were able to free the lines of the large horizontal top half of the tree and cut it down. Due to their hard work and professionalism, they were able to turn the power back on by 9 p.m.

They returned first thing Monday morning with Mosher Excavating to help retrieve their equipment and with the removal of the bottom half of the tree. We wanted to thank Mike & Matt with GMP, Wyatt with Mosher Excavating, and all of the members of the fire department for doing such a great job and for keeping us all safe.

Walter and Peggy Mowle,

Killington

