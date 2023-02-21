Open in App
20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: ‘Hacks’ Paul W. Downs Teases The Season 3 Episode That Made Him And Jean Smart Cry & “Bucket List” Guest Stars

By Antonia Blyth,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29McYh_0kv62Rgp00

My guest this week is the SAG-nominated ‘ Hacks ’ co-creator, showrunner, director and star, Paul W. Downs.

In the HBO Max comedy series, Downs plays Jimmy, a put-upon agent representing comedienne Deborah Vance ( Jean Smart ) and her reluctant protégé Ava Daniels ( Hannah Einbinder ). At the end of last season, Jimmy has a ‘Jerry Maguire moment’ and leaves his agency, while Deborah and Ava decide to part ways. And—drumroll—during this podcast chat, Downs reveals what we can expect next from Hacks ‘ cast of characters, plus some “bucket list” guest stars to look forward to.

Downs is SAG-nominated with the show’s ensemble cast, while Smart is SAG-nominated for Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlrGf_0kv62Rgp00
Jean Smart and Paul W. Downs at the HBO post-Emmy Awards reception in 2022.

Plus, we also get to hear about what inspires him and fellow co-creator-director-showrunners Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky , and the final final ending that not even HBO knows about…

During the ’20 Questions’ portion of the chat, Downs recalls his deep love of British comedy show Absolutely Fabulous , the Xena Warrior Princess poster on his teenage bedroom wall and the worst job he ever had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UK1NL_0kv62Rgp00
Left to right: ‘Hacks’ co-creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky.

Click above to listen to Paul W. Downs, and to hear more episodes of 20 Questions on Deadline listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

For more of Deadline’s award nominees coverage, read our AwardsLine magazine .

