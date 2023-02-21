Open in App
Virginia State
Bills protecting customers from overcharged electricity rates advance in Virginia General Assembly

By Tannock Blair,

11 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two bipartisan-backed bills intending to protect consumers from being overcharged on their electricity bills passed in the Virginia House of Delegates today.

Both bills were introduced by Sen. Jennifer McClellan and now await the signature of Gov. Glenn Youngkin to be made into law.

The first bill — Senate Bill 1321/House Bill 1604 — was co-introduced by Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville) and passed by the House unanimously. The proposed legislation would allow the State Corporations Commission to reduce rates if an electric utility — such as Appalachian Electric Power or Dominion Energy Virginia — earns more than its authorized profit. The House companion bill passed unanimously in the Senate on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The second bill — Senate Bill 1323 — was co-introduced by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) and passed by the House in a 96-2 vote. The bill would allow the State Corporations Commission to require Dominion Energy Virginia to establish energy efficiency program savings targets for certain customers — such as elderly, disabled, low-income and military veterans.

“Today, the legislature took two major steps to lower electricity bills for Virginians,” McClellan said. “By reinstating the SCC’s authority to stop utility overcharging and increasing savings from energy efficiency programs, we’ve taken bipartisan action to help Virginians afford utility costs. These bills are important wins for Virginia consumers, and I look forward to the governor signing these bipartisan bills.”

