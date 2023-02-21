Open in App
Saint Marys, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Elk County man battling rare disease desperately looking for a new liver

By Tristan Klinefelter,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmhj7_0kv609Ce00

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A St. Marys resident is in desperate need of a liver transplant after he was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease 17 years ago.

44-year-old Wesley Schmidt has a rare disease called Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis that causes a block to his liver that prevents it from filtering. This is causing his liver to quickly become damaged.

Schmidt now faces end-stage liver disease and the complications that go with it.

“Eventually you’ll get jaundice, turn yellow. Then eventually you’ll get fatigued quite a lot. Then usually it affects your appetite a little bit too and then there are days that sometimes you don’t feel to well and you sorta sleep a lot,” Schmidt said.

JARI to offer paramedic training program in Johnstown

His only chance is to get a portion of a liver from a living donor because he cannot wait for a deceased liver on the transplant list. Schmidt’s partner Amber Burgess said he has no other choice as all the treatments he’s gone through have been exhausted.

“His doctors did not want him to give up because he was thinking about just letting it go because we couldn’t find anybody. But his doctors said no you cannot give up. You’re only 44 and you’re healthy otherwise,” Burgess said.

If you want to help here are the requirements and more information to help:

  • The blood type required is A or O (the positive and negative don’t matter in liver donation).
  • The procedure will be done at UPMC in Pittsburgh.
  • Donors must be between 18 and 54 years old and in good health. BMI MUST be less than 30. The donor will not be on any special drug regimen like Schmidt will be for life.
  • The donated portion of the liver will grow back in a matter of weeks.
  • Wesley’s insurance will pay for all the donor’s medical expenses related to the transplant including the initial evaluation, procedure, and recovery.
  • Living donor financial assistance is available that covers nonmedical expenses such as lost wages, airfare, gas, mileage, lodging, food, and dependent care expenses for kids or adults, up to a total of $6000. FAQ: https://www.livingdonorassistance.org/Resources/FAQs#a-1091
  • Direct website for donor registration (you can be anonymous): https://livingdonorreg.upmc.com/ Use “Wesley Schmidt” for the patient name. Wesley has been evaluated by and is in contact with UPMC.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

This isn’t the first time Wesley has been at this point. 5 years ago, his old high school friend was able to donate through a surgery that helped him feel normal.

“She immediately had no problems. She’s the one that said I’ll do it with no hesitation or nothing,” Schmidt said. “It made me have more energy. I wasn’t jaundiced. I wasn’t tired all the time. So you feel a lot better and you feel like you’re normal without any complications or health conditions.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Child hit by Jeep while riding bicycle in Clearfield
Clearfield, PA1 day ago
Shapiro aims tax break at police officers, teachers, nurses
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ridgway school replacing gym floor after being flooded from failed HVAC unit
Ridgway, PA2 days ago
Police looking for 2 women in Somerset County accused of using fake $100 bills
Boswell, PA2 days ago
Foster children sleeping in jails, ERs amid foster family shortage
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Family shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL1 day ago
The GIANT Company announces return of Healing the Planet grant program
Carlisle, PA2 days ago
Centre County man calls 911 claiming cops were mind controlling him, police say
Bellefonte, PA2 days ago
State College boys, Altoona girls win Sub-Regional District Titles in Erie
State College, PA10 hours ago
Federal agency urges railroads to review how they share hazmat info in wake of Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Over 100 vendors participate in Mountain Fest 2023
Ridgway, PA1 day ago
House to Home in Ridgway celebrates with ribbon cutting
Ridgway, PA2 days ago
Former State College GNC manager accused of over $3k fraud
State College, PA1 day ago
Traffic congestion likely due to PSU’s spring break
State College, PA2 days ago
One dead after wintry tractor-trailer crash on I-80
Clearfield, PA16 hours ago
NTSB: Key tank car part melted after Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy