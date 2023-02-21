Open in App
Hollidaysburg, PA
WTAJ

Blair County man tried running on foot after crashing stolen car, police report

By Bill Shannon,

11 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is behind bars after police say he stole a woman’s Hyundai Sonata and crashed it in Hollidaysburg before trying to escape on foot.

Brandon Smith, 25 (Blair County Prison)

According to court documents, 25-year-old Brandon Smith is being charged with theft, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and lesser traffic charges.

Smith allegedly stole the woman’s car after a dispute Sunday evening, Feb. 19, according to the criminal complaint. Officers said they were able to find Smith and followed him down Route 22 where they said he was passing cars at a high rate of speed.

According to the criminal complaint, police caught back up to Smith after he crashed into a parked car on the 300 block of Blair Street in Hollidaysburg, less than a block from the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department.

Officers noted that bystanders in the area pointed out the direction Smith ran off in on foot and were soon able to place him under arrest

Smith was arraigned and released after posting a 10% of $25,000 bail.

